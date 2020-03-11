The largemouth is a popular gamefish in East Texas. In fact the largemouth is probably the most sought after gamefish in the nation.
This being said, anglers of all skill levels are always trying to learn as much as possible to put more bass on their stringer. Shared knowledge, television programs, internet videos and good old fashioned “hands on” experience all help the make the angler better.
Knowing a little about the fish’s behavior and habits will go a long way in helping an angler become more successful and well rounded.
Bass like most other wild animals have three basic needs, food, shelter and the instinct to procreate. These three needs can help the hunter and the angler no matter the species.
The urge to reproduce is perhaps the most crucial for an angler to learn. Knowing the spawning rituals of the largemouth will add to the success of the angler exponentially. Similar to the whitetail buck during the rut, giant female bass are more susceptible and exposed during the spawn.
A large female may spend the entire year offshore on a submerged creek channel or some other piece of structure only coming shallow for a couple of weeks during the spawn. Remember the three needs, she lives near a creek channel that provides food traveling back and forth. She has shelter as she can drop down into the creek channel or hide under the undercut bank. She has no need to venture toward the shallows except for the primal instinct to continue the species.
I am convinced some of these offshore bass live their lifetime without ever seeing an artificial lure. The majority do leave their safe places and head to the shallows to set up housekeeping if only for a little while.
The entire focus of knowing when the bass spawn is to put yourself on the lake as much as possible to coincide with the increased numbers of bass being in the shallows to spawn. In the shallows, they easier to find, they are easier to catch and at times they can actually be viewed before catching them.
To round up all the spawning information, get on the lake as much as possible during the respective spawn at your favorite reservoir. When is the precise date you might ask? The answer is NOW.
For the next month or so bass will be in and out of the spawn cycle from Lake Bob Sandlin to Sam Rayburn and from Toledo Bend to Lake Athens. Focus on the three days prior to and three days past the full moon. The same goes for the new moon.
Always remember bass never read these articles and will be exactly where you find them on any given day/night.