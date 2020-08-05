Each year around this time, I write something about hunter education. The older hunters out there will remember when this requirement came into existence.
Since the hunter education was added, boater education, archery and angler education have been added to the lineup. Boater education is required while archery and angler education are not.
The idea for all the classes is sound and it never hurts to attend a session. Learning something may surprise you but it is also a great way to expose someone that has not had the opportunities so many East Texas kids enjoy.
Back to the hunter education course.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department requires anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971 to have completed the course. The course is in addition to a current hunting license, all endorsements and stamps appropriate for the species/season applicable. An extremely valuable point to make here: You don’t have to have a hunter education certificate to purchase a license, but it is illegal to hunt without the hunter education certificate.
Read that again, it does not seem possible but that’s the way it is. The minimum age for certification is nine and the cost is only $15. Kids between the ages of nine and 16 may go hunting without a hunter education certificate but they must be accompanied by a licensed, hunter education certified or exempt hunter. Accompanied is defined as being within normal voice control.
There are several ways to obtain a certificate. There is a “classroom course, online with field course and online-only” available. Each year different civic groups host classes in the area.
Classes will start popping up in the next few weeks especially as the new license go on sale on Aug. 15. Typically the teachers are there for the participants and really put in the effort to make it a great experience. There is a test but there shouldn’t be any anxiety over passing or failing. Everyone involved is there to help.
Some of the younger kids will get nervous about the test but every instructor I have met has helped the kids out. Success builds better hunters, ethics and conservation for the future of our great state’s resources.
As it stands currently, Rusk is the nearest city to hold classes. Classes are scheduled for Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. There is a link below to check for new classes. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center usually holds a few classes and there are usually a couple of civic organizations that host classes. (https://tpwd.elementlms.com/education/hunter-ed/)