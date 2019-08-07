Years ago, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department instituted the Hunter Education requirement.
A few states had began requiring out of state hunters to complete a hunter safety course before issuing a license. Namely, Colorado. The large amount of out of state hunters traveling to Colorado for elk hunting triggered the need for the requirement. It makes sense that some sort of training tool would benefit the state and hunters alike.
Simply purchasing a license and hitting the woods without any knowledge probably caused multiple problems.
Texas took it a step further and started requiring resident hunters to at least have the basic knowledge of hunting. I have taken this course on two separate occasions and found them to be very informational and well worth the time and small cost.
Requirements for the training is: The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations state “Every hunter (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete a Hunter Education Training Course. Minimum age of certification is 9 years of age. If you were born on or after September 2, 1971 and you are:
■ Under 9 years of age, you must be accompanied.
■ Age 9 through 16, you must successfully complete a hunter education course, or you must be accompanied
■ Age 17 and over, you must successfully complete a hunter education course; or purchase a “Hunter Education Deferral” and you must be accompanied.
Accompanied means: By a person who is at least 17, who is licensed to hunt in Texas, who has passed hunter education or is exempt (born before Sept. 2, 1971), and you must be within normal voice control. Proof of certification or deferral is required to be on your person while hunting. Note: Certification is not required to purchase a hunting license
The training has improved over the years and has incorporated the internet with online classes. There are several cities that have already scheduled classes for the upcoming season. Dove season is right around the corner so getting the certification out of the way now is a sound plan.
Closer to opening day, local classes will fill up quickly so better to make plans early. Henderson has two classes scheduled for August and Marshall has one for September.
Check the website often as the weeks progress as new classes will start forming. Go to the link listed below and follow directions https://tpwd.elementlms.com/education/hunter-ed/