June always brings the perfect conditions for drift fishing for catfish.
Specifically drift fishing on area lakes is the better definition. A typical late spring/early summer day has conditions along the lines of “Cool mornings, breezes in the 5-10 mile an hour range with highs in the upper 80’s to mid 90’s."
This will continue for 2 to 3 weeks until we get closer to July and her ugly sister August. I seem to dislike July and August more and more each year but I digress. The next few weeks will be awesome for drift fishing for cats.
Some lakes seem to produce better for drifting than others but the technique will work on any lake that has a good population of catfish. Two lakes I have had good success drifting are Palestine and Martin Creek. Both of these lakes have outstanding channel cat distribution. Other lakes in our area are awesome catfish fisheries with incredible catches and drifting will work on these lakes as well/
Lake O’ the Pines, Lake Fork and Lake Tyler are all top catfish lakes. Pick your lake and plan your trip.
Drifting is pretty simple and a couple of anglers can manage multiple rods until the action really gets intense. First, define the wind direction. Next, find a flat that will give you a long uninterrupted drift. If you have electronics, look for a flat with bait. Seeing shad schools is a sure sign the catfish will be nearby/
Position the boat perpendicular to the wind, deploy the tackle and this is important...hold on to your rod and reel.
Even a smallish catfish can remove an unattended rod in the blink of an eye. Many drifting experts will use an array of rod holders that hold two or more rods. These holders keep the rod in the boat even with a fish on. This comes in handy, allowing the lucky angler to fight and land one, then reel in the second. A sort of insurance policy, so to speak.
For tackle, a medium bass rig is perfect. The majority of the fish will be under 10 pounds with an occasional giant on good days. Tie a 1/0 or 2/0 aberdeen crappie hook on leaving 12-18 inches of line. On the end of the tag attach a ½ ounce bell sinker. Experiment as a stronger wind will require a heavier weight. The hook may seem a little light for this job but can be straightened out to pull free of snags.
The crappie hook will land a big catfish. Just use judgement with the drag system.
Bait is a matter of choice. Catalpa worms, chicken livers, live crawfish, earthworms, shrimp, cut bait, live shad, live minnows are just a few baits preferred by catfish purist. This doesn’t include the commercially prepared or homemade blood baits and cheese concoctions. These work as well.
Get out to your favorite lake or pick your first lake and invite those cats to a good old fashioned East Texas fish fry.