They have several names: Christmas doves, winter doves, or my favorite, dove breast and jalapenos wrapped with bacon on the grill.
Whatever you call them, Friday you can hunt them.
We are talking about the late season dove season. Each winter we get a special few days to partake in a little wing shooting. I am fast becoming a bigger fan of the winter season as opposed to the traditional September season. First and foremost the temperatures are nicer exponentially and secondly, the birds are at their fattest. This brings us back to that grill thing mentioned earlier.
The majority of birds taken in the September season are juveniles. They outnumber the adults and typically are not fully grown. Give these youngsters a couple of months to mature and bulk up for the winter months and all the birds are adults.
December birds have been in town for weeks and many are spending the winter right here or thousands of other areas in Texas. Anyone with a deer feeder has probably noticed a few of the big mourning doves hanging around the corn. Not flying great distances for migration and learning their way around the best food sources can make for a birds that are in the best shape of the year.
The doves act the same during the winter season and scouting for them is just as important to successful hunts. Water in the form of stock ponds or small secluded pools in an open field are key areas to watch. Throw in a dead tree nearby by and most likely at least a few birds will hang around this scenario. Gravel roads or oil field locations will always attract doves.
The birds gather grit at these places which is used in their digestion of seeds process. If the opportunity arises a freshly plowed field is a like a magnet for doves. The fresh earth is ideal for feed and grit in one location. If a hunter has this option it could make for an awesome season. An added tip for the plowed ground is the locate the nearest water source to this field. The doves will travel back and forth between the two, offering shots at both ends.
Be careful not to over hunt your honey hole because the doves will move on.
The season runs from Friday through Jan. 3 in the North zone (roughly north of Interstate 30) but runs a little longer in the Central zone (our area) closing on Jan. 14. Meanwhile in the South Zone the season runs from Friday through Jan. 23.
Good luck and get ready to fire up that grill.