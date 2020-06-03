Saturday will kick off the start of the annual National Fishing and Boating Week.
Understandably, the 2020 version of this national celebration will be unlike any other in the long history of this event. Fishing and boating activities seem to be more prevalent during the COVID-19 restrictions as it is an activity that can still be done within the guidelines.
I have been to several different lakes over the past weeks and it seems that folks are out and about more so than usual. The boat ramps and swimming areas seem to be busy even during midweek times. This is one bright spot we can all be happy about. To top off the first day, Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.
What is better than free fishing?
There are tons of ideas and activities around the lakes, rivers and city park ponds for the entire family as well as the single parent. Finding a place is usually the hardest part of fishing.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has information on state parks as well as public fishing areas, including the park ponds. The TP&WD website has tools to help find fishing opportunities across the entire state and this includes saltwater. This information can help someone not familiar with an area to find areas that best fit their needs.
Keep in mind the COVID-19 still has an impact on many things and fishing areas are no different. The TPWD website also has the latest information openings and closures of parks, ramps etc. Do a little homework and plan a weekend getaway with your loved ones. After this weekend the decision to purchase fishing license can be better made.
I would like to take this time to recommend buying not only a fishing license but a hunting license as well. The thought process behind this purchase is simple. Whether you hunt, fish or both you legally need the licenses. Here’s the important part, for those that don’t hunt or fish and especially those against these activities, buying a license is even more critical. The reason is the money generated by license sales goes to the conservation and preservation of all the fish and game in our state.
Reintroducing Desert Bighorn Sheep, eradicating invasive species, protecting the state’s deer herd from Chronic Wasting disease are just a few projects the TPWD are working on as week speak. Millions of dollars are generated by license sales and everyone that enjoys the outdoors in any form should do their part.
The whole week is set apart every year to celebrate and recruit new anglers and boaters. The Take Me Fishing organization a national sponsor and their website also has information worth looking into. Below are two links that are loaded with information. Check them out and have a great weekend.