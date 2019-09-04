The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department implemented the new laws and changes for the upcoming year on Sept. 1.
As usual, there are a few items of local interest.
Other changes will affect different parts of the state but still impact East Texas that have leases in these areas. Your typical East Texan may not be concerned with alligator gar restrictions in the Trinity River, but many bowfishing enthusiasts in East Texas frequent the waterway in search of giant gar. Or an East Texas hunter with a lease in one of the new 6 counties offering a Javelina season, these changes are important to note.
One new law that will interest anyone with an acre of land was put into effect on Sept. 1.
It is now legal to hunt and harvest feral hogs without a license on private land with landowner consent. The wording below is specific and is quoted from the TPWD website.
“The new law only applies to private property, and is irrelevant of whether or not it is a paid hunt, although allowing hunting access in return for financial or other consideration still requires a hunting lease license from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A hunting license is still required on public land. Hunter education requirements also still apply.”
Another new law that went into effect Sunday was the “Kali” law.
Back in 2012, near Port Aransas, 16 year old Kali Gorzell was struck and killed by a propeller. The new law was named in remembrance of the young lady. The law requires boaters or operators of boats less than 26 feet in length that are equipped with an ignition safety kill switch to use it whenever the vessel is moving at greater than headway speed. Headway speed is defined as slow, idle speed, or speed only fast enough to maintain steerage on course.
The kill switch is as important as a personal floatation device. What is unbelievable is the law wasn’t passed sooner. For decades, bass tournament directors have required a working kill switch to be attached to contestants during any boat operation. They save lives, period. Boats not having a kill switch are not required to have one installed “a grandfather law of sorts” but if originally equipped, removing the device is illegal.
There is even a wireless kill switch available and if your watercraft does not have one, I strongly encourage you to get one. Putting someone you love in danger because of the lack of safety equipment is something no person would conscientiously do.
Check out all the new laws and regulations on the TP&W website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/