With the shelter in place mandate in many parts of East Texas, everyone is trying to find ways to pass the time.
Projects to do that take as much time as you want to put in are easy to think of if there is fishing tackle or hunting gear in your house. A boat could take as much time as available to keep the mind from wandering. I put together a short list together with a friend (Calvin Harris) as we discussed the current state of affairs. Hopefully some of these ideas with appeal to you and your house.
Fishing gear. Some anglers have a couple of rod/reel combos they use for whatever they go after. The other extreme is the guy that has 20-30 outfits and that’s just their bass gear. Whatever the case, pull them all out and organize them. Remove and clean each reel from the rod and clean it thoroughly.
Get as detailed as your mechanical limitations allow. In fact this may be the best time to totally dismantle your favorite baitcaster. Check your particular reel for an online manual first, if you don’t have the original. Clean each part and use oil or grease or whatever lubricant is called for. Following the schematics is pretty simple and once you’ve done a couple it becomes less daunting.
If “going inside” of a reel is not something you wish to tackle, then do your best on the outside. A small, soft bristle brush in warm soapy water will remove years of grime and grit. Always allow the reel to dry and oil all recommended points on your reel. This is also an excellent time to update the line situation.
Braid on some reels, mono on others and fluorocarbon on still others. Different pound tests for bass cranking, deep crappie jigs and ultralight for the bream rig.
The rod is often neglected and probably most abused. Guides are forever getting bent or “breaking themselves” while laying on the deck. They must fight each other in the rod box while not in use!
Replace any tips or guides that you can and always check the guide inserts. Some inserts will crack and this will cut mono and fluoro in a heartbeat. Run a QTip around the inside of the guide and any cracks or breaks will snag the cotton and let you know where the problem is.
Wipe down each rod and use the same brush mentioned earlier for the reel seat and the threads. Put everything back together and organize for the next fishing trip.
Baits are another story. If you are like me, it seems like I buy a bag of baits and never see them again. Two years later they appear out of nowhere immediately after I buy a nearly identical bag of stuff. I am the world’s worst so I cannot pretend to tell anyone how to organize their baits.
I recommend it but I don’t do it.
Everyone wash your hands, stay safe and we will overcome this together.