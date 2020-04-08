April rolled in during the midst of conditions that have changed they way the world works.
These circumstances will be with us for the near future and hopefully this will end soon. Meanwhile we are still here, still from East Texas and still the best place in the world to live.
We are all in this together and our spirit will not be diminished. The phrase “If y’all need something let us know” has been passed around with sincerity more that I can ever remember. We are all family and we take care of each other, remember this in the coming days.
Now that my East Texas pride and patriotism speech is done, lets go bream fishing.
Late March/early April is the best time to be bream fishing. Farm ponds, small lakes, city ponds and sprawling reservoirs all have one thing in common, a healthy bream population.
For the next several weeks these panfish will be in the spawning process and easy to find. During this time the males will build small, crater like nests. Real estate is at a premium and the fish will fight each other for prime turf and nests will be in clusters.
The male will escort a female to the nest where she will deposit eggs as he fertilizes them. The nests will be in varying depths but typically less than five feet of water. Many times the nesting area or bed will be visible from the boat or bank. The bedding areas are historical and the bream will use the same area for years.
Looking for a bedding area is pretty simple.
Look for sandy shallow areas with bream activity. The fish will normally be popping and swirling as they chase each other. An old trick used to find the deeper beds is to slow roll a small beetle spin in 4-to-6 feet of water. The bream will attack the tiny spinner and typically only the larger fish will get hooked.
This is like a bream detector, if you get several “hits” in an area, break out the live bait.
A small, ultralight spinning outfit with a number six hook, small lead shot with or without a bobber is the perfect rig. Load the hook with a cricket, meal worm or red wiggler and send it to the spot where the bites occurred.
A good cast will likely be met with a bite withing seconds of reaching the target zone. Be on guard, a bite can be subtle and bream are bait removal specialists. An area will produce for an hour or so and the average size will dwindle. Move along in search of the next bed.
There is no minimum length limit or daily bag limit. Keep as many as you want to clean as these fish are arguably the best tasting freshwater fish.
Practice social distancing on a bream bed near you.