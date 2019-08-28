If wingshooting is your game, September is your month. Dove season opens Sept. 1 and a couple weeks later Teal season opens.
These two seasons will account for more misses than most hunters would like to admit but with a little practice maybe the hits will increase a few percentage points.
With dove season fast approaching there is only a few afternoons to put in some quality practice time.
If a sporting clays course is nearby, by all means plan to walk at least one course before hitting the field. Sporting clays are set up to simulate real hunting situations. The shooters walk/ride the course stopping at designated stations to shoot a set number of clays.
Some are doubles and some are report doubles. These terms simply mean two clays are thrown simultaneously on a true double while the second clay is thrown after the report of the first shot.
Some stations may have “rabbits” which are clays thrown horizontally thus rolling and bouncing much like a running rabbit.
Lastly some courses offer “minis” which are roughly half the size of a normal clay and will definitely test a shotgunner’s skill.
Prairie Creek near Gladewater may be able to hook a group up and they always have a great set up.
Passing the time with a group of friends on a sporting clays course is awesome fun and it will put the shooter in much better shooting condition when the season opens.
If the clays course is not your cup of tea, there is the old fashion, shooting “get together.” A box or two of clays purchased at Academy or Wal-Mart, a hand thrower and a couple hundred shotgun rounds can be a ton of fun with the added incentive of improving the coordination of the wingshooter’s accuracy.
Try throwing the clays at different angles and speeds. There is even a tandem thrower or have multiple people throwing simultaneously. To make it interesting let one shooter shoot at a time then let the shooter shoot until a miss.
Another “game” is to put two shooters on the line and let them compete for the shot. The first shooter to hit the clay defends their title against the next shooter while the slower shot goes to the back of the line. The possibilities are endless and rest assured smack talking will abound.
Get out there a spray some lead and hopefully break a few clays. Even if your hit ratio doesn’t improve the fun factor and bragging rights will be well worth the time.