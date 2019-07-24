Summer vacations do not have to be extravagant trips to be fun and memorable. Simple weekend getaways to the lake are perfect for the family.
East Texas has numerous State Parks to do exactly that, enjoy time with the family outdoors. Most parks have regularly scheduled events on the weekends for the entire family and these events are exclusive to the park. Parks located on lakes or rivers will have a fishing pier and of course swimming areas. Playgrounds, nature trails and biking trails are part of some parks and camping ranges from primitive to RV hookups.
Martin Creek State Park near Tatum, Tyler State Park near Tyler, Bob Sandlin, Caddo and several others are just a short drive form East Texas. Some of the activities specific to each park sound interesting and all are educational. At Caddo Lake State Park, this weekend’s events include a “Friday Night Frog Chorus.”
The sounds of different frogs and their habitat will be discussed with live performances by the hundreds of frogs that call the park home. The following morning at 9 a.m., a “Rambling with a Ranger” trip where a park ranger will lead a hike along the park trails discussing varying topics, enjoying the natural beauty and learning all about the ecosystem. This is followed by a “Pond Dipping” excursion at 11 a.m.
The park ranger will discuss and reveal what lives under the surface and the lake with demonstrations and question/answer session.
Lake Bob Sandlin State Park hosts a “Ranger led Hike” every Saturday at 10 a.m.
Here again hikers can enjoy the natural beauty of the park with sightings of whitetail deer and other animals native to the park. Over at Martin Creek State Park, campers can join in on an “Island Time Hike” at 10 a.m.
A ranger will lead the hike where hikers can learn about the plants and animals on the island. Native American artifacts have been found at this park and once lived in the area.
At 1 p.m., the “Geocaching 101” event is hosted by the park ranger. Campers will learn all about geocaching. Visitors will learn the basics, lingo and ins and outs of finding hidden items. There is a limited number of GPS units available for the campers to use. There is no registration and interested groups can meet by the fishing pier.
There are literally state parks across the entire state. Texas is big with a vast diversity of terrain so check out the TP&W website for a destination trip.
Everything from the mountains to the coast, state parks have plenty to offer. https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ .