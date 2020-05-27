The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission met last week to consider proposed changes for the 2020-2021 hunting season.
The commission also adopted changes to the 2020-2021 fishing regulations.
For the most part none of the fishing changes will apply to our neck of the woods. The fishing changes were locations like Lake Falcon, Moss Lake and other parts of the state. The closest changes that would impact East Texas anglers are the standardization of catfish regulations on Lake Texoma and the Red River below the lake.
“New harvest regulations for blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma and on the Red River below Lake Texoma. In Lake Texoma, remove the 12-inch minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish, and for flathead catfish, remove the 18-inch minimum length limit. In the Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma (from Denison Dam downstream to Shawnee Creek), in addition to the removal of the minimum length limits for catfish, reduce the daily bag limit for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish.”
If you plan on fishing Texoma, or any water body you are not familiar with, make sure to check the new regulations.
The hunting regulation changes will effect East Texas hunters but nothing ‘earth shattering’ is coming.
Hunting regulations for the 2020-2021 season hunting regulation changes this fall are also not directly in the East Texas area code but could affect some as we tend to travel this great state in our hunting and fishing ventures.
The TP&W commission approved the implementation of automated processing of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer applications and permits. There was also a decrease in the daily bag limit for scaup. The previous limit was three and was reduced to one bird.
There was also a decrease in the daily bag limit for light geese during the regular season. For years the limit has been 20 birds but has been reduced to 10 in both zones staring this fall. More on geese, plans to move the Western Zone regular season and the late conservation one week later than previously.
Finally, the few snipe hunters will have their season shifted two weeks later in the year than previously.
For deer hunters in other parts of the state, the TPW Commission has adopted rules establishing Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones.
“The rules implement a Containment Zone (CZ) and a Surveillance Zone (SZ) in Val Verde County, a new SZ in Kimble County in response to the discovery of CWD, and slightly expands the current CZ in Medina, Bandera, and Uvalde counties after additional cases of the disease were detected.”
Finally, the TPW Commission adopted amendments that clarify existing fees and permitting procedures surrounding the hunting, farming, sale, import and export of alligators.