There is more to spring time fishing than rod and reels or trotlining.
Spring brings the bowfishing enthusiasts to the rivers and lakes of East Texas. Each year the shallows become active with carp and buffalo getting in the spawn swing. These events are already starting to take place and the bowfishing boats are close behind.
Bowfishing is a simple affair but can be made as elaborate as wanted.
The basic bow outfit can range from the old standby recurve to the latest lever action bow designed specifically for bowfishing. Any type of bow will works and this really lies within in the shooters taste. The bow will be outfitted with a reel or other type of line holder.
The line is attached to a fiberglass arrow that is tipped with a barbed point that holds the fish but can be loosened to release the barb. Rough fish are the only legal targets for bowfishing. No gamefish are allowed and there are limits too.
For alligator gar there is a one fish per day. For a complete list of rules and regulations checkout the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s handbook or click the link at the bottom of the page.
Some archers have a small flat-bottom boat and go occasionally during daylight trips only. From these humble rigs to the giant airboats with generators and thousands of watts of lights for 24 hour use is the range.
During the daylight only outings, archers search the shallows for spawning carp or buffalo in the shallows. Gar are also targeted as they rise occasionally in the same areas. A little later in the spring these gar will cruise the shallows as well. This usually occurs in May but they are where you find them. Hunting the gator gar is a particularly popular. These huge fish can grow to over 200 pounds and reach 7 plus feet in length.
These big boys will roll on the surface in the same general area and getting a shot is not easy but can be achieved. Once an arrow is in one of the giants, second and third arrows can be used to subdue the beast. A fish of this size is very dangerous but once inside the boat the danger factor increases exponentially.
A slap of the tail from a 150 pound fish can break bones or worse.
During highwater or flooding conditions, many bowfishing enthusiasts will take to the water without a boat. Just wading around the newly flooded backwaters. There are numerous guides operating in East Texas if bowfishing seems interesting to you and yours.
Get out there and see for yourself, you may be hooked for life: https://tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/fishing/bow-fishing-regulations