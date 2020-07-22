When the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department implements new game or fish laws, there is a process.
In a nutshell this includes a study of the current situation with scientific data. New ideas and scenarios are discussed and whittled down to the most advantageous for the resource and hunters/anglers etc. The TPWD then seeks input from the public to see how citizens support or dislike the various proposals.
These meetings are held throughout the state and are region specific. Changes that would impact Lake O’ the Pines for example meetings would be held in our area. The locals get their input heard and are able to voice their opinions pro or con. Finally the TPWD will consider this input and propose changes accordingly in the regular January meeting.
This entire process may take several years before the final proposal. Nothing is changed without careful consideration and it always places the resource at the front of every decision.
The latest request for input is regarding catfish limits and restrictions. The TPWD biologists have studied lakes and rivers throughout the state and arrived at several different scenarios for the harvest and limit restrictions of blue and channel catfish. The TPWD put together a team to research the current catfish regulations and how to streamline/reduce regulations while maintaining or bettering the catfish fishery.
This research lasted two years and below are the examples of the proposals the TPWD is seeking input about. There is however one snag — Covid19.
Of course the public meeting restrictions we are currently operating under ended such public meetings. The TPWD is resilient and hosted a webinar for the purposes of informing the public of the proposed changes to the catfish regulations. In attendance were catfish anglers, fishing guides and outdoor writers. The TPWD installed a link so the public can watch and listen to the input of others while forming their own opinion.
This may actually be a better vehicle for people that are not able to get to a public meeting in their area.
The first option would modify the current statewide regulations for blue and channel catfish of a 12-inch minimum length limit and a 25-fish daily bag limit that combines both species. The potential new statewide regulation would remove the minimum length limit (fish of any length could be harvested) and retain the 25-fish daily bag.
However, of the 25 blue or channel catfish that could be harvested per day, anglers would be limited to harvesting no more than 10 fish that measure 20 inches or longer.
The next potential option focuses on catfish populations where reproduction and survival of fingerling catfish is low. Some of these populations also experience high angler harvest. The regulations being considered for these waters are a 14-inch minimum length limit and a 15-fish daily bag that combines both species.
Next there are some large reservoirs where harvest of catfish by jugline and trotline fishing is popular. For these reservoirs (about five percent of all reservoirs), the harvest regulations would be somewhat similar to the potential new statewide regulations.
There would be no minimum length limit and anglers could harvest up to 25 catfish per day. Instead of being limited to harvesting no more than 10 fish 20 inches or longer per day, anglers would be limited to no more than five fish 30 inches or longer.
Finally, there is a group of reservoirs, which account for about 10 percent of all waters, that have excellent catfish populations with many large fish. Once again, the harvest regulations would be somewhat similar to the potential new statewide regulations.
There would be no minimum length limit and anglers could harvest up to 25 catfish per day. Harvest of catfish 20 inches or longer would continue to be restricted. Under this regulation, anglers would be limited to harvesting no more than five fish 20 inches or longer and only one of those fish could be 30 inches or longer.
Check out the link below and add your input.