If you are looking to add a little something different to your fishing experience, let me recommend trying a saltwater trip.
Right away, there are assumptions of enormous costs and multiple purchases. Although there will be some additional costs associated with saltwater fishing, these numbers are not bank breaking.
As a matter of fact there are numerous saltwater fishing opportunities that do not even require a boat. If you do have a boat then you have a multitude of additional opportunities. I put together a couple of spots worthy of a visit this summer and some ins and outs that may enhance your trip.
As good as Texas freshwater fishing is, its saltwater reputation is just as phenomenal. A drive of 3 to 5 hours can put you right in the middle of an amazing saltwater weekend. The nearest location to East Texas would probably be Sabine Lake. Like the name suggests this is where our beloved Sabine River terminates into the Gulf of Mexico.
Technically, on the southern end of the lake is where it ends but with the exception of flooding or extended rains the lake is more salt than fresh. The southern end of the lake has a causeway crossing over to Louisiana. At the Texas foot of the bridge the Walter Umphrey Family State Park is a wonderful place for the family.
Visitors make use of a massive fishing pier as well as RV connections and pads. Of course there are boat ramps as well as picnic sites and tables. A little further south of small town of Sabine Pass there is another boat ramp at the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site.
This is another great fishing spot for the boaters and non-boaters.
Moving up the coast toward Galveston, wade fishing around Bolivar may be more for the experienced but the fishing is great.
Around Galveston Island, Seawolf Park is an awesome choice for the entire family to enjoy a day or two. Great fishing is also available at a many other areas on the East side of the bay including the Texas City Dike.
As for the beachfront, Surf casting, the numerous jetties up and down the beach, all the way to San Luis Pass. San Luis is a great place to fish but the currents/tides at this location are dangerous even for the seasoned saltwater angler.
With these few spots, get on the internet an look for more to check out and explore. Regular bass tackle or medium spinning gear is all that is necessary. If the fish aren’t biting, crabbing is always a great way to entertain kids and a blue crab boil is hard to beat.
Check restrictions and get your saltwater license and make plans for to begin your saltwater career.