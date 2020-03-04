This past weekend was a great time to be on the water in search of big bass.
It must have been great over most of the state. Two separate bass were donated to the Sharelunker program from about as different lakes as imaginable. Friday produced a massive 15.34-pound giant, followed up by Saturday’s 13.28-pound green leopard. The good news is things are just getting started.
Joe Castle caught the 15.34 out of Lake Nacogdoches on “leap day,” which oddly enough is his birthday. Talk about a great gift idea!
Castle was fishing shallow with a wacky rigged senko in 3 feet of water according to the Sharelunker website. The bass was 27.5 inches long and pending certification it will become the new water body record for “Lake Nac”. Castle’s bass is Sharelunker No. 583, which is the fourth entry for the lake but an interesting note, this is the first Legacy Class fish since the lake was stocked with selectively bred Sharelunker offspring back in 2008.
The fingerlings were the offspring of a 13.05 bass caught on Richland Chambers and a 14.50 caught at Tyler State Park in March of 2008. Here the story gets even more interesting, The Texas Parks & Wildlife biologists at the Freshwater Fisheries Center believe the fish is one of the fingerlings. Once confirmed, this means we may be in for a parade of giants coming from Lake Nac.
A couple of years back Sharelunker No. 567, a 13.06 monster caught on Lake Naconiche and genetic studies proved this fish came from the same group of fingerlings. The whole point is it looks like the Sharelunker program is doing well for bass fishing in Texas.
The Saturday story may even be little more interesting.
Blake Cockrell had been fishing for five minutes on Lake Alan Henry when he stuck his 13.28. He was fishing in 15 feet of water with a jig. If you follow the Sharelunker program you may recognize this name.
This same angler popped a 14.36 back on Feb. 9. Listen to this stat, the bass was 24 inches long.
That is a short oversized load folks. At any rate he now has two Sharelunker entries and literally millions of us are still trying to catch one.
Congrats Blake.
Get out this weekend and put some time in on your favorite lake, who knows, you may be the next Sharelunker entrant.