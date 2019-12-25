We are in the middle of the holiday season. For many this is a time of vacations and for the kids, of course this means no school.
The weather in East Texas is extreme, extreme heat, extreme cold, extreme rain or extreme drought. Seriously we do have some strange weather. This week is a great example with near record high temperatures. Ten days ago it was in the 20’s with a bitter cold front and now high 70’s with beautiful fall like afternoons.
The best thing about our weather is with a few exceptions our area has an opportunity to get outdoors and hunt or fish no matter what the weather is doing.
I have been fortunate enough to get off a couple of days before Christmas and log some much needed crappie fishing. We made a trip to Lake Fork to cash in on the winter crappie restriction season and put a few away for the freezer. We didn’t “murder them” but we managed to fill a couple of bags with filets.
One surprising thing about the trip, of the fish we caught, only four were below the normal 10-inch minimum length limit. We had over two dozen fish that were 10-12 inches and five of the fish were 12-14 inches. This size fish makes for outstanding sport on 4-6 pound test gear and even better when the fish fry commences. Lake O’ The Pines is pumping out quality crappie as well. Limits or near limits are hitting on jigs and minnows. Idle around at either lake looking for large schools of shad.
Main lake points are holding crappie at Fork and Pines will have them on deep flats near the main river channel near the dam. By deep, I mean 25 foot plus. If you mark schools of shad in 26 feet of water, there will be crappie under them following along and feeding on them. Any area that has one school of shad will have another come by soon. As a bonus, bring along your bass gear on either of these lakes.
Catch a limit of crappie in the morning, then as the day warms up, switch to bass. Bass caught during the winter will be at their heaviest. Some real giants are caught during late December and early January. If we have 3-4 days of the daily warming, the bass will get more active shallower. Offshore, the bass will likely be schooled up as well and the savvy angler will follow and keep up with these schools for weeks. Staying on top of several schools movements can put some awesome stringers in the boat by February.
We still have duck and deer season underway so pick your pleasure. Be safe and dress for the weather or “lack of it.”
Good luck and have a safe holiday outdoors.