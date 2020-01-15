Sunday will mark the end of the 2019-2020 whitetail deer season across East Texas.
Technically we are in the “North Zone” as far as the Texas Parks & Wildlife is concerned. Each county has different limits but nearly all the counties in our area are set up the same. The short story is, this weekend is for the youth or muzzleloader hunters only.
Most likely, if you are a muzzleloader or youth hunter, the above is common knowledge and your hunting plans are already made. If you are on the fence or undecided, there is still time to hit the woods in search of your trophy, regardless of size.
First off, the youth season is an absolute grand slam by the TP&W. Since it’s inception a few years back, the popularity of this season has grown exponentially.
It is, after all, a no brainer. Kids need to have a season that is all about them and their enjoyment. As with any endeavor, the youth is a vital part of the success. Without involving youth to your chosen pastime or sport, you are essentially planning the end of the same pastime or sport.
Of course not all kids are into hunting and should never be forced into “liking” it. On the other hand there are kids that would love to go hunting but do not have the resources or help to get into the woods. This is something we, as hunters should be able to help with.
My email address is in every Thursday edition, hit me up if I can help.
As for muzzleloader season, I have to admit I still have not gotten a blackpowder rifle. They are very popular and the advancement in accuracy and range has improved dramatically. Back in the day a 50 to 100 yard shot was dicey at best.
Today’s models with jacketed bullets, improved powders and optics the accuracy is nearly on par with a centerfire.
Hunting is probably going to be a tough ticket this weekend. At the time of this writing, Friday night or Saturday is bringing a heavy cold front with rain and wind. The deer may bed up avoiding the rain but they will feed at some point. Stay close to corn feeders or food plots and check all the game cameras to see which food source your deer a targeting.
This late in the season will find bucks, does and yearlings all feeding together with an outside chance of a doe or two looking to breed. Hunt every day can and when you go, get there early and stay late.