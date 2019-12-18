The Christmas holidays usually involve family or friends getting together in some sort.
Some outdoor families even celebrate the holidays at the hunting camp. Often a new gun received for Christmas will dictate at least a quick trip to see how the present operates.
One holiday tradition many hunters look forward to is the special winter dove season. The mourning doves we have in East Texas will be heavier than in September and make for an even more delicious holiday snack.
The late season will open Friday and run until Jan. 14 in our area which is the “Central zone.”
Finding doves this time of year is simple. Look around on gravel roads or old oilfield locations and typically the doves will be there. Gathering grit at these locations is necessary for doves to aid in grinding up their diet of seeds. Of course the farm pond is always a good spot to find doves locally as they obviously need water. If your holiday plans include a deer hunt to the southern part of great state, go prepared.
I always remind deer hunters heading to South or West Texas to bring along their shotguns. These destinations are well known for their world class deer hunting and rightfully so. The dove hunting in the west and south is also world class especially during the late season. In the north zone, the season opens on the 20th as well but ends on Jan. 5. The south zone gets to enjoy dove hunting from December 20th all the way until Jan. 23, 2020.
So if you fill your tag on a big whitetail, don’t sit around the camp! Stroll around those senderos and put a few doves on the grill. The story is the same with whitewings. They have been fattening up since arriving during the September season. The birds will winter here and spend all their time putting on weight for the return migration. Some birds may only migrate within Texas and hatch/raise young in Texas.
Whatever your plans are for the days off do a little research. There is a map on the TP&W website outlining each of the three dove hunting zones. The limits are the same as the early season but make sure of where you are hunting in respect to the zones. The link below will have all of the pertinent information for dove hunting.
Be safe and enjoy your Christmas holidays in the Texas outdoors.