Saturday morning, East Texas youths will be up and buzzing around well before daylight.
The kids that have already made a few hunts will be just as excited as the first timers. East Texas has a rich heritage of hunting and most start at an early age. Guns are handed down as family heirlooms and countless kids are using second or third generation deer rifles. Hunting is a way of life for most of us and seeing your child or grandchild get involved in the sport is a special treat.
This weekend will be a “Youth Only” weekend for deer and waterfowl in Texas.
These special weekends were set up by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to serve our youth exclusively. So many times adults get so caught up in their own hunting, the youth never get a chance to experience the full effect of the hunt.
The entire weekend is set aside so the focus will be completely on the kids getting quality time in the stand or blind. Of course adults will be along to supervise but the rest is entirely for the kids. It is important to note, hunting is not for everyone and pushing a kid to hunt should never be a goal. Young ladies love to hunt but not all of them, same goes for young men. Always keep in mind the hunt should never gauged a success based on the harvest.
Any time spent in the field with family or loved ones is a success, its about the hunt not the harvest.
The TP&W has forecast an excellent waterfowl season for the 2019-2020 season. For all the future duck hunters hitting the blinds this weekend, there should be plenty of birds. The lack of significant cold fronts during September slowed the early Teal migration hunt down a bit.
This actually good news as the recent fronts have started moving the blue wings on down into our neck of the woods. A couple of weeks ago, I did see a rather large flock of 30 or so blue wings on Toledo Bend. The news is also good for the new deer hunters. The antler growth as well as fawn production were both deemed excellent for the upcoming season. Timely rains during late winter, greened up winter growth.
This helped pregnant does get in good shape and the bucks benefitted as well. The rains kept coming into spring and summer allowing plenty of food and habitat which enhanced the growth of antlers and food for nursing does and fawns.
All in all the 2019-2020 hunting season is shaping up to be an awesome one. Take a kid hunting or fishing as often as possible, practice safety and ethics and keep our hunting heritage alive and well in East Texas.