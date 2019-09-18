Each year the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center hosts its Outdoors Expo, an event focusing on introducing the public to various outdoor skills and activities.
Hands on activities and learning about our great state’s outdoor activities and learning opportunities the entire family can enjoy. The participation level is high and the kids will soak up knowledge while having fun.
Families that enjoy the outdoor experience should make plans to attend the Expo this Saturday.
The big draw of the expo is the bluegill family fishing tournament. The “competition” will run from 9:00 am till noon. Teams will consist of one adult and one child. The tournament is laid back so one adult can be on several teams.
The focus is on the kids and enjoyment while learning about fishing. Calling it a tournament just adds to the excitement. Sign up for the tournament at the Anglers Pavilion and be ready for some fast and furious action. The fishing will take place in the TFFC free fishing ponds. There will be staff on hand to help and answer questions. Get there early and all the gear needed will be available at the center.
If the bluegill tournament isn’t on your agenda, there will be plenty of activities to keep the family entertained. The interactive exhibits include live animals on display as well as information about the Texas habitat these animals call home. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Coastal Fisheries group will also be on hand hosting a special demonstration tank.
These saltwater tanks will have a variety of marine life that visitors can learn about while actually touching the creatures and aquatic life. There will also be an electrofishing boat used by the Inland Fisheries staff. These boats are used to survey lakes and rivers by electroshocking fish, collect data and measurements. The fish are temporarily stunned by the shock, data is taken then the fish are released, live and well.
These boats allow the staff to find out how certain populations of fish species are faring in specific waterways without taking away from the resources.
Of course the extremely popular fish feeding shows in the TFFC giant aquarium is always a big hit with visitors. There will even be a monarch butterfly watch as well as a beach exhibit that visitors can touch and feel. As mentioned earlier there will be something for the entire family.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is located at 5550 F.M. 2495, about four miles east of Athens. All expo events are included with paid admission, which is $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12 (free admission under age 4).
For more information call (903) 676-2277 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/tffc.