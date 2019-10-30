It is finally here. The day literally millions of hunters will hit the woods, senderos, right of ways and bottoms of our great state in search of whitetail deer.
There will be every level of experience in the stand Saturday.
There will be newcomers, hoping to see a deer all the way to the veteran deer hunter passing on everything but that one trophy. Of course there has already been a legion of archery hunters in the stand the past four weeks but this is the opener for the general season. We enjoyed the youth only season last weekend but in other words, its “gun” season.
As if special ordered, a cold front is making its appearance just in time for the weekend.
Archery season has been a little slow, largely due to the higher than normal temperatures. There is good news in that the entire state seems to be set up for an above average season. Antler growth is up this year according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Texas enjoyed great weather during the late winter and early spring. Timely rains and favorable temperatures produced winter green growth that the bucks utilized.
This helped the bucks bounce back from the rigors of the rut and giving them a head start on the antler growing season. During the actual antler growing period, again the weather was perfect for the majority of the state. Recently, in the South Texas county of LaSalle, on a low fence, MLD ranch, hunters took an incredible 214 inch Boone & Crockett Muy Grande. If this is any type of indicator of how the bucks did, we are in for a banner year. The does and fawns also benefitted from the same weather patterns as the bucks.
Fawn production is up and recruitment is obviously up as well. Does will be healthier and will be going into the winter in excellent shape. The good news is all the deer being in great shape will improve the overall potential of next years’ herd health.
The deer herd for the entire state is continually growing and expanding which is a testament to hunters and the TP&W working for the same goal of a world class deer hunting state.
Texas has approximately 5.3 million deer. East Texas has an amazing deer herd and the 2019-2020 season should be an excellent one. Look for bucks to be cruising soon if not already and feeding heavily at our outstanding mast production.
If the rain and wind associated with the latest front is sufficient, acorns will be hitting the ground in large numbers. Find a good stand of white oaks and your trophy, big or small may be in the cards this weekend.