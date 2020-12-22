The 2020-2021 edition of winter started on Tuesday.
It was a typical East Texas winter beginning — mid 30’s for the morning lows on Monday and high 70’s by Wednesday, followed by sleet Sunday. We usually get a few hours warning of weather changes, but some days during an East Texas winter each hour is a season unto itself.
There is good news for the outdoor loving East Texas friends and families. We can fish, hunt, camp nearly every day during the winter.
Knowing how to take advantage of adverse weather conditions can add memorable trips to the library. Cold fronts for example could kill a winter bass fishing trip while accelerating a crappie bite at the same time. The high winds associated with these arctic weather systems will usually make the whitetails bed and hole up until better scent conditions prevail.
These same winds bring new waterfowl into our area from our northern neighbors. The ducks will ride these frontal waves using the tail wind for easier migrating. Being versatile and ready to adapt can add to your freezers and SD cards with memories.
Currently, big crappie are hitting the decks at Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines. The Fork fish are big, many reports of a couple of 14”-15” fish in the majority of the strings. Toledo Bend is reporting crappie numbers are building in the traditional winter community holes. The Sabine River received several inches of much needed rain recently which allowed increased boat activity.
Many ramps on the Sabine have been closed for weeks, severely limiting access to boat hunters and anglers. FM 2517 ramp looked good earlier this week. These rural ramps come in handy when the annual white bass stampede starts up. Reports of the small males arriving already with an occasional keeper mixed in.
The hunters can also benefit from the river ramps being open. Big eddies and small backwaters can host literally hundreds of ducks. Provided these birds have access to feed and roosting areas, they will set up shop until something moves them further south. Scout the big reservoirs too especially a day or two after the frontal passage.
The high, bluebird skies will likely have the birds joining in with others to form big rafts out in open water. The ducks will rest, preen and mill around this large flotilla. Safety in numbers I suppose but throughout the day notice the draw that this big flock has on passing birds. Translate this to your decoy spread on the high pressure days. Get every decoy you own plus your neighbors and both hunting buddies.
Build your own super spread and leave your duck call at home. These ducks have seen everything between here and Canada so a giant spread at least looks safe. This type of spread can work all day long, in fact it works best from lunch till sunset.
Be careful during these winter trips as storms can be dangerous. Dress for the weather, and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!