The annual white bass stampede is on.
Earlier this week, we made a short afternoon crappie trip on the Sabine River. Everything was going as well as could be expected and the crappie were doing their part. We had about a 50% keeper to throwback ratio but it was 100% fu.
After a putting a half dozen in the live well, it happened. The tap on my jig felt solid as did the hookset, this was a slab. About halfway to the boat I announced, “this is a stud” then I caught a glimpse of the stripes. A big sow white bass had crashed the crappie party.
Don’t get me wrong, I love catching anything that pulls like white bass but I have to be honest, I was hoping it was crappie.
The cypress trees we were fishing have produced for decades. Year-round crappie will be in and around the cypress knees and roots as well as any floating logs that get lodged in the eddy. The downstream current is ripping past the wood and the crappie stack up behind the current break. This hole out of the current provides a little shelter and the roots/knees provide feeding opportunities for crappie and an occasional catfish.
Of course, all these items are also on the preferred list of the white bass during their spawning run.
The fact that this first white bass also known as sand bass was a big female lets us know “its on.” Smaller males have been around for weeks. The big females arrive later in the game and provide some of the best light tackle fun available. A quick rundown of the annual migration goes something like this: hordes of smaller males averaging one pound or so leave their home lake (Toledo Bend in this case) and head upstream to spawn.
The larger females will not be far behind and that is when the “catching” gets good. Check a map sometime and realize some of the fish make to the Gladewater area before heading back downstream. I’m sure some of the fish are river residents as its not unusual to catch a few anytime of year. During the height of the migration, it can actually be hard to go fishing and “NOT” catch at least a few. I say this every year but the White bass seems to be designed for newcomers or kids.
They can be caught on minimal equipment, catching 100 is actually common and fishing from the bank is just as efficient as fishing from a 20 foot boat.
Get a handful of jigs and roadrunners and get your spinning gear ready. The Neches River above Lake Palestine, the Attoyac and Angelina Rivers above Sam Rayburn and of course the Sabine all have spectacular White bass migrations.
Take someone with you and introduce them to the annual stampede.