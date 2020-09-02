The 2020-2021 hunting season has officially kicked off, and we have an awesome start.
Dove season always starts the annual renewal of the hunting sports. Every year for as long as I can remember, Sept. 1 is the official start date. If the first is on a Monday, we go dove hunting after work. If the first is on a Thursday or Friday….well….we may call in “sick.”
The point is East Texans love our shotgun sports and the start of the new season is like an early Christmas present. This year the first fell on Tuesday. Although many hit the fields on Tuesday, the ”soft opener” if you will, Saturday will be grand opening. Everyone is able to make and dove hunting is always better with everyone involved.
Its not too late to get in a little clay practice before hitting the field.
This practice round is a good reason for friends and family to gather and get some good old fashion smack talk in place. I have even heard of gambling at these clay shoots, not to mention barbecue or gumbo. Kids running around and fun for the entire family. Targets can be thrown from the simple hand device all the way up the automatic machines.
A trip to Prairie Creek for a round of sporting clays is perhaps the best “real time” type practice and a small group is perfect for this. There is a hand thrower that can throw doubles. This little gadget can cause more lost clays than a BB gun but it definitely sharpens the shooters eyes.
Once the shooter gets the idea they can handle doubles, mix in a third just for meanness. A case of shells is 250 rounds. Clays come in boxes of 90. This tells you up front, the manufacturers seem to know it’s going take you 250 attempts to break 90 clays. Not a very good average but trust me, someone in the group will score worse than this.
I’m not saying it is me but I’m not saying it isn’t either.
Hydrate and please don’t hydrate with alcohol. Guns and alcohol do not mix, and an accident is no way to spend the weekend. Be safe, keep your distance and be mindful of falling shot. All this practice and actual dove action will get the shooter ready for the upcoming Teal season.
This kicks off Sept. 12, but we will talk about that next week.