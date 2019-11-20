Each year the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department stocks freshwater trout all across the state.
The trout, mostly Rainbows with a few Browns mixed in are delivered to small city ponds, lakes and rivers during the late fall/winter.
Texas cannot support the trout year=round as our famous summer heat is just too much. The trout is a cold water species and requires much lower temperatures than our great state allows. The trout are raised in the TP&W hatcheries and delivered according to the schedule it has for each area. Some locations will receive multiple stockings throughout the winter while smaller locations will only receive one.
The released fish are not giants but are large enough to eat and tons of fun to catch.
Trout enthusiasts look forward to these stockings as much as Christmas stockings.
Among the fans of trout fishing, children have to be high on the list. The Neighborhood Fishing Program and Community Fishing Lakes provide places for kids that may not have an opportunity to fish anywhere else. The kids that want to fish but do not have access to a fishing area, benefit from these stockings the most.
Teague Park in Longview is an excellent example. This small pond is loaded with willing fish and with the trout added in the fall/winter only boosts the action. There are numerous other park ponds and city lakes in our area and all will receive a trout stocking. The TP&W website has several pages dedicated to getting youth and newcomers into fishing.
Catching the trout can be as simple or complicated as the angler wishes. Many fly fishing enthusiasts will be plying their gear in search of the beautiful fish. For the newcomer, live or prepared bait would recommended. There are numerous artificial baits and appropriately named like trout candy. There are even artificial baits that are shaped like red wigglers and I can attest it works. Remember to think small.
Small monofilament, nothing larger than 6-pound test with 4-pound test being preferred. Use small hooks, anything bream sized which is typically an 8 or smaller will work. Add a small bobber to the mix and you are ready to catch trout. There is no minimum length limit and each angler can keep five fish.
As mentioned earlier there are several places in our area to receive trout. Make plans over the holiday season to get the kiddos out there and catch a few.
To find the dates and release sites go to the TP&W website or click on: https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml?sort=city