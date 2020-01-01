The 2019-2020 whitetail deer general season aka “gun season” will come to an end this weekend.
This is of course just applies to the North Zone which East Texas is part of. If you haven’t gotten your buck yet, there is still time. With only three days to hunt though time management is the name of the game. The weather is shaping to help and with a little luck and scouting this could be your weekend.
Following are a few tips to help get you to the skinning rack by closing time.
First and foremost, use as much time as you have. Knowing where to spend your time is vastly more effective than just spending more time in the stand. If there aren’t any bucks in your area, spending your time there is essentially useless. With the rut long over food and bedding are the focus. There may be a few does that haven’t been bred but this knowledge can also help.
If you are hunting a large food plot, most likely the doe and yearling traffic will be steady in this area. Watch these field and typically a mature buck will not come out into a field during daylight unless there is a stray doe in estrus. Watch the field until complete darkness. Even after legal shooting hours deer can still be seen entering a field under the cover of darkness.
Take note of where these deer entered the field. Quietly slip out of the stand and return the next day earlier and see if these deer used a trail. Simply follow the trail back into the woods or bedding area just far enough to have a good vantage point. Set up whatever stand/blind system that will work and watch. Use every gadget or tool at your disposal but be sure to watch the wind.
If the wind is not in your favor, use scent cover or possibly even find another location. The whitetail nose is responsible for busting more hunters than all other senses combined. If you have a certain buck using your area, stick with him. He may only move at night but may make a move or two during the middle of the day.
Sitting in the stand for a couple hours in the morning and a couple in the evening will get you beautiful sunrises and sunsets and maybe a shot at a buck. Hunting all day may be a tactic we should use more often. Pack a backpack and plan on staying put all day.
If you miss out this weekend, all is not lost. Muzzleloader season opens Monday and runs until Jan. 19.
As always check your county for regulations or changes at tpwd.texas.gov .