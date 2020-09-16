I am always bragging on the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The folks at the TP&W seem to always find new ways to advance and improve the Texas outdoor experience for all of us.
I said all of us because the TP&W is not just fishing and hunting. There are tons of Texans that do not hunt but enjoy camping.
Same is true for kayak enthusiasts that frequents our rivers and lakes. Simply water skiing or birdwatching is all some Texans want when they visit the outdoors. To sum up my point the TP&W does an excellent job of improving our overall outdoor experience.
The latest program designed to help introduce people to hunting and/or camping that may not have any idea how to start but still have the desire. The new “Mentored Hunting Workshop” program is one of the best ideas of recent history. Everyone would like to help but the TP&W has put together an awesome schedule at several Start Parks and Wildlife Management Areas or WMA’s.
These hunting workshops are designed for the first time hunter. Imagine wanting to hunt throughout your childhood but not having access to a place to hunt or nobody to help with the introduction. For the majority of East Texas we are born into a hunting or fishing family and most families enjoy both. Sadly this is not the case for everyone but things are changing.
There are different types of workshops but all are followed up with an actual hunt with a TP&W official as a guide/mentor. Keep in mind not every first time hunter is a youth and learning the ins and outs are much easier with a mentor. This is the inaugural season that three of the mentored hunts will include a family camping workshop hosted by the TPWD Texas Outdoor Family Program.
These workshops are intended for families who are new to camping and want to learn. Bring the family along so they can learn to camp while you are learning to hunt. All camping equipment is provided.
There several hunts close to East Texas and workshops will be held at nine locations around the state. Hunters can go after whitetails, waterfowl, turkey, javelina, exotics, feral hogs and even squirrels. There is also a disabled youth hunt as well as a disabled veteran. There are deadlines, some costs, licenses and other particulars that must be attended to before the trip. Below is the link to the Mentor page.
Check it out soon as soon as possible to get registered.