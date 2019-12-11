Time is running out to secure the perfect gift for the outdoors enthusiast on your list.
Every year shoppers are looking for the latest gadget to get their loved one. Fishing, camping or hunting, there are several items that cross boundaries and will be appreciated by a wide range of outdoor activities. Below is a list of suggestions that may fit the needs of your intended.
Gloves: Thin gloves to protect from sun damage, Insulated gloves for sitting in a freezing deer stand and electric warming gloves for the dead of winter crappie angler. While we are on the subject of keeping warm, chemical hand warmers are a fantastic idea and some types can be reused over and over. Sitting in a stadium to watch a late season football game or perhaps a track meet will no doubt make this gift appreciated.
Anglers on your list that use live bait will absolutely love a battery powered bait bucket. There are several types. I recently tested a Frabill brand bait cooler. The folks at Wings & Whitetails in Carthage loaded the batteries and put a half pound of shiners inside. The unused minnows were still alive and in good shape several days later. Prices vary on these units and a 5 gallon size is available.
The unit has a built in net which can be lifted up and a minnow retrieved without getting your hands wet. This is a strong selling point if your angler uses live bait during the winter crappie seasons on Lake Fork or Lake O’ the Pines. Mine was less than $100 with batteries and bait and well worth the price.
Ammunition is always welcome for the hunter or the recreational shooter. You will need to the type of hunting your intended is in to. Caliber or gauge must be known. If your hunter is a duck hunter, most likely a 12 gauge shotgun is involved. Ask the elves at your favorite outdoor store for help as a dove hunter will need dramatically different shotshells than a Sandhill Crane hunter. The same goes for deer hunters, rifle caliber is necessary information.
Range finders, decoys, binoculars, rain suits, boots, waders, sunglasses, duck calls, deer calls, knives, sharpening devices, tents, outdoor cookers, and clothing for the chosen sport. If any of these items don’t seem right, the all time favorite gift card is also a great choice.
Finding the perfect gift may not be so easy to find but it is after all, “It’s the thought that counts.”
Get down to your local outdoor store before all the cool presents are sold out and Merry Christmas.