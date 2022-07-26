University of Texas Sports Information
CHICAGO – Texas super senior DeMarvion Overshown has been named to the Butkus Award watch list, the organization announced on Monday. The Butkus Award is presented annually to the top linebacker in college football.
Longhorn Legend Derrick Johnson previously won the award in 2004 and was also a finalist in 2003, as was Sergio Kindle in 2009.
A 2021 semifinalist for the Butkus Award, Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker who has played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. Last season, he played in and started 10 games, leading the Longhorns in total tackles (74) and solo tackles (38), while tying for the team lead in assists (36) and ranking second in tackles for loss (5.5).
The Arp native also registered two sacks, recovered two fumbles, had two pass breakups and blocked one kick. He made at least eight tackles on five occasions last season, including a career-high 13 (four solo) against Louisiana.
The linebacker had a standout performance against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown with eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a blocked punt that set up a Texas touchdown.
The Butkus Award will announce its semifinalists on Oct. 31, finalists on Nov. 21 and the winner will be unveiled on or before Dec. 7. The Butkus Award is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists.