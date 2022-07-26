DALLAS – Texas super senior DeMarvion Overshown has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.
Longhorn Legends Derrick Johnson and Brian Orakpo won the Nagurski Trophy in 2004 and 2008, respectively. Tuesday's announcement marked the first time in Overshown's career that he has been recognized on the trophy's preseason watch list.
In addition to the Nagurski Trophy, Overshown has also been recognized on the Butkus Award preseason watch list and was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker who has played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. Last season, he played in and started 10 games, leading the Longhorns in total tackles (74) and solo tackles (38), while tying for the team lead in assists (36) and ranking second in tackles for loss (5.5). The Arp, Texas native also registered two sacks, recovered two fumbles, had two pass breakups and blocked one kick. He made at least eight tackles on five occasions last season, including a career-high 13 (four solo) against Louisiana. The linebacker had a standout performance against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown with eight tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a blocked punt that set up a Texas touchdown.
The winner of the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be chosen from five finalists that will be announced by the FWAA and Charlotte Touchdown Club on Nov. 16 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association's full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the five finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.