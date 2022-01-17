Hallsville's Eristia Owens and Longview Christian School's Kado Jackson earned Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played by the Ladycats and Eagles last week.
Both players put up big numbers on offense and defense for their respective teams.
Owens opened the week by scoring 14 points in a 58-37 win over Sulphur Springs. Twelve of her points came in the second half when Hallsville outscored Sulphur Springs by 21. she also added seven steals, seven deflections and four assists in that game.
Owens followed up with six points, eight assists, five steals, two rebounds, two blocks and two deflections in a 63-28 win over Pine Tree on Saturday.
Hallsville is now 3-3 in District 15-5A action, and the Ladycats will host Longview on Tuesday.
Jackson, meanwhile, averaged 34.5 points, 17.5rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals, 3.5 deflections and 2.5 blocks in a loss to Big Sandy (59-49) and a win over First Baptist Academy (78-27).
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Jan. 10-15 (nominated by coaches):
Jefferson's Kristen Thomas had double-doubles in two games as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Harleton (58-36) and West Rusk (58-57). Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds against Harleton and 11 points and 12 rebounds against West Rusk. Teammate T.J. Hood had 18 points against West Rusk.
Hawkins' Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus both turned in big weeks as the Lady Hawks defeated Beckville (62-24) and Big Sandy (80-29).
Warren had 38 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals in the two games, and Dacus finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
A total of 13 East Texas teams are ranked this week by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Brownsboro (5), Palestine (20) and Canton (21) are ranked in Class 4A, with Winnsboro (6) an Central Heights (15) ranked in 3A, Martin's Mill (2), Douglass (4), LaPoynor (8), Woden (19) and Tenaha (25) ranked in 2A and Chireno (9) and Wells (17) ranked in Class A. Ranked private schools include T.K. Gorman (3) in 4A and Athens Christian Prep (3) in Class A.
Top-ranked teams this week are Desoto in 6A, Cedar Park in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Canadian in 3A, Guver in 2A and Sands in Class A.
BOYS
Hallsville climbed into the rankings this week, checking in at No. 20 in Class 5A. Sulphur Springs (21) and Lufkin (23) are also ranked in Class 5A.
Paris (23) and Hudson (24) are ranked in Class 4A, with Diboll (6), Tatum (7), Central Heights (10) and Crockett (14) making the list in 3A, Douglass (3), Timpson (4), Martin's Mill (10), LaPoynor (11), Beckville (19) and Frankston (21) ranked in 2A and Avinger checking in at No. 13 in Class A.
Brook Hill is No. 5 among 5A private schools, with Longview Christian School at No. 5 in 2A and Christian Heritage Classical School at No. 7 in Class A.
Heading up the polls are Richardson in 6A, Beaumont United in 5A, Faith Family in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Texline in Class A.