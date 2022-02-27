Kilgore College's men and Blinn's women are the top seeds heading into next week's Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament in Jacksonville.
The KC men won the outright regular season league championship on Saturday with a victory over Paris, while Blinn and Trinity Valley finished tied atop the standing on the women's side - forcing a coin toss on Sunday to decide the top seed.
Action begins on Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville with session one for the men.
Bossier Parish, the No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 Angelina to tip things off, followed by No. 5 Navarro vs. No. 12 Trinity Valley at 3 p.m., No. 7 Blinn vs. No. 10 Tyler at 6 p.m. and No. 6 Paris vs. No. 11 Coastal Bend at 8 p.m.
The women take over on Wednesday, with No. 1 Blinn facing Paris at 1 p.m., followed by No. 4 Panola vs. No. 5 Kilgore at 3 p.m., No. 2 Trinity Valley vs. No. 7 Bossier Parish at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Tyler vs. No. 6 Angelina at 8 p.m.
The top-seeded Kilgore men will face the Bossier Parish/Trinity Valley winner at 3 p.m. on Thursday, followed by No. 4 Lamar State Port Arthur vs. the Navarro/TVCC winner at 3 p.m., No. 2 Lee vs. the Blinn/Tyler winner at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Panola vs. the Paris/Coastal Bend winner at 8 p.m.
Semifinal games are at 1 and 3 p.m. (Women) and 6 and 8 p.m. (men) on Friday, with the championship games set for 4 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (on Saturday.