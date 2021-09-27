The Spring Hill Panthers needed a win - and the subsequent momentum - heading into a bye week before opening district play on Oct. 8.
Quarterback Jax Stovall and defensive back Dominic Alexander answered the bell in the Panthers' 56-30 win over Bullard, and for their efforts they have earned East Texas Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Stovall completed 20 of 26 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and two more scores as Spring Hill rebounded from a 55-0 loss a week ago against Henderson. His TD passes covered 35 and 64 yards, and he had a pair of 9-yard TD runs.
Stovall's 375 passing yards in a game is second all-time in program history behind Gage White's 461 yards back in 2019. For the season, Stovall has completed 55 of 95 passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Alexander, who hauled in the 64-yard TD pass from Stovall, came up big for the Panthers on defense with three interceptions, three tackles, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss. He now has four interceptions and six pass breakups on the season.
The Panthers (3-2) are off Friday and will open District 8-4A Division II play at home on Oct. 8 against Gilmer. Spring Hill will then host Liberty-Eylau, visit Pleasant Grove, host Pittsburg and close out the regular season at North Lamar.