Dominic Alexander narrowed his choices down to a couple of schools, but made his final decision the night before national signing day.
On Wednesday, the Spring Hill football standout signed a national letter of intent with his chosen school - Northeastern State University - during a ceremony with friends, family, coaches, teammates and classmates on hand at Panther Gymnasium.
"It was just a family environment," Alexander said of his decision to sign with the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based school. "They care about you and the person you are, not just what you can do for the football program."
Alexander, projected to play cornerback - and possibly a little safety - intercepted four passes, broke up seven pass attempts and recovered a fumble for Spring Hill during is senior season. He also caught seven passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 29 yards on four carries.
"I got here in the spring of Dominic's freshman year," Spring Hill head football coach and athletic director Weston Griffis said. "It has been so much fun watching him grow as an athlete and as a young man. He has a chance to have a great football career, but I'm just as excited about what he's going to do off the field."
Northeastern State, coached by former Kilgore College head football coach J.J. Eckert, competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association along with Northwest Missouri, Nebraska Kearney, Washburn, Pittsburg State, Missouri Western, Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri, Missouri Southern and Lincoln.