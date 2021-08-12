The Spring Hill Panthers are ready to face someone in a different uniform for a change, but not much focus has been given to that opponent in the days leading up to the initial scrimmage of the 2021 season.
"We are 110% focused on us," said Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis. "We're focusing on our performance and what we do. We'll keep it simple on offense, sticking to the basics and our bread and butter stuff, but the main thing is for the Panthers to get better. We've told the kids to focus on getting better at the little things, and the big things will take care of themselves."
Spring Hill, coming off a 5-6 season in the first year under Griffis, will take on Wills Point at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Ken Autry Davis Field in Wills Point. It's the first of two tune ups for the Panthers, who will host Mount Vernon on Aug. 19 before opening the season at Sabine on Aug. 27.
"It really has been a great week and a half," Griffis said. "I know how thankful the coaches and the kids are to have some consistency in our lives after last year. I know I'm enjoying two-a-days a lot more than last year, and the kids are having a great time. We've seen tons of energy and effort."
The Panthers return seven offensive and five defensive starters from a year ago, including junior quarterback Jax Stovall, who became the full-time starter near the end of the year and finished with 750 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Stovall completed 56 of 101 passes, and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' lone playoff game.
"Jax is throwing the ball well, and it seems like every time we turn around we have a good looking receiver making a play," Griffis said. "We have some young guys playing in spots, but I'm really impressed with how much better they've gotten in the last week and half. We had some spots to fill on the offensive line, and we've had some guys step up and really compete to own those spots."
Wills Point finished 1-8 a year ago, but showed improvement after a dismal start. After losing the first three games by a combined 136-10 - and being shut out twice - the Tigers scored 21 in a loss to Athens (62-21) and then defeated North Lamar (21-0) for their lone victory of the year. They had scoring games of 21 and 23 points in their last four outings.
"The kids are excited to hit someone else for a change," Griffis said. "We've been up here a lot practicing, in meetings in walkthroughs. We're ready to go bang on someone else."
NOTES: Class 4A, 3A, 2A, private schools and Six Man programs - along with 6A and 5A teams that did not participate in spring practice - can hold scrimmages this weekend ... Class 5A Hallsville will visit Palestine for a tri-scrimmage with Madisonville and the host Wildcats ... Other notable matchups include Kilgore at Gilmer and Lindale at Carthage. Kilgore fell to Lindale in the Class 4A Division I state quarterfinals, and Carthage defeated Gilmer for the Class 4A Division II state title last season ... Gladewater hosts Brownsboro in a 6 p.m. scrimmage, and Waskom - which made a run all the way to the state semifinals last season, will visit a Jefferson team looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season ... In Winona the Winona Wildcats are conducting a "Wildcats with Jase" football scrimmage Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Winona. The Wildcats are hosting the Mineola Yellowjackets. Admission is free, but fans can make a donation of any amount at the gate for Jase Blackwell, 6-year-old son of Mineola athletic director and head football coach Luke Blackwell. Jase was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.