A standing-room only crowd at Spring Hill’s ballpark was on hand to witness the third season meeting between District 16-4A members Spring Hill and Kilgore in Wednesday night’s Class 4A Region II quarterfinal baseball playoff series opener.
The Panthers earned a pair of 2-1 district wins against the Bulldogs in April, and topped both victories when they opened the best-of-three postseason series with an impressive 11-0 five-inning game one decision.
They improve their season record to 29-3 before Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. game two meeting with the now-20-12 Bulldogs at Kilgore’s Driller Park. Kilgore would need a win in that outing to force Saturday’s 1 p.m. game three at Hallsville’s ballpark.
“We competed today, and that’s all you can ask from your boys,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “We respect [the Kilgore Bulldogs] a whole lot, and I know they’re going to come ready tomorrow, so we can’t let our boys get too high tonight.”
Spring Hill’s lineup was on point early, so the Panthers jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Jax Stovall earned a lead-off single and stole second base before Easton Ballard’s one-out RBI single drove him in for the first run of the night. Josiah Mackey followed with a double that moved Ballard to third base, and Brennan Ferguson’s RBI sacrifice groundout scored Ballard. The home team then added a trio of runs to extend its advantage to 5-0 before the end of the frame.
The Panthers’ offense continued to take advantage of opportunities in the bottom of the third. Ben Puckett earned a lead-off infield single before Emory Allen was hit by a pitch and Jordan Hodges walked on four pitches to load the bases. Stovall then reached base and Puckett scored when a Kilgore infielder bobbled a groundout attempt between second and third base, and Ballard added a RBI single that scored Allen and Hodges.
That made it an 8-0 score with no outs, and Kilgore starting pitcher Chase Lewis was replaced on the mound by Gage Nichols. But, that didn’t stop Spring Hill from adding two more runs to its lead. Mackey drove in Stovall on a sacrifice fly, and Ferguson followed with a two-out RBI triple that scored Ballard.
Spring Hill starting pitcher Conner Smeltzer only allowed a pair of walks and a single in the game’s first three innings, but he was replaced by Wyatt McFadin on the mound after Todd House reached first base on a fielder’s error in the top of the fourth, and became the fourth Kilgore baserunner of the night. Colby Wilkerson added an infield single and Tate Truman reached on a fielder’s choice, but the Bulldogs were ultimately kept off the scoreboard.
The Panthers then wrapped up their scoring when Marshall Lipsey recorded a two-out RBI double that drove in Allen in the bottom of the fourth.