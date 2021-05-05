The Spring Hill Panther baseball team will open the 2021 playoffs with an eye on the future while also giving a nod to the past.
Spring Hill faces Gilmer at 7:30 p.m. tonight to open a Class 4A bi-district series. The series moves to Longview and Spring Hill’s Panther Field for a 7:30 p.m. on Friday. If a third game is needed, teams will flip a coin to decide the location for a 2 p.m. Saturday contest.
The Panthers are 20-7 on the season. Gilmer brings a 17-11 record into the postseason.
“I think this will be a competitive series,” Spring Hill head coach Trevor Petersen said. “You’ve got two teams close together with a lot of friends competing against each. It’s going to be a fun series to watch.”
Spring Hill is led at the plate by Blake Barlow (.292, HR, 21 RBI, 15 SB, 19 runs), Brennan Ferguson (.302, 10 RBI, 25 runs), Bryant King (.382, 16 RBI, 16 runs), Colin Martin (.361, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 22 runs), Easton Ballard (.274, 13 RBI, 15 runs), Jax Stovall (.300, 9 RBI, 13 SB, 24 runs), Jordan Hodges (.263, 11 RBI, 15 runs) and Marshall Lipsey (.338, HR, 19 RBI, 23 runs).
Ballard (6-1, 2.16 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 24 walks) and Alex Brown (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 15 walks) head up the pitching staff, with Ferguson, Martin, Kelan McKay and Lipsey all recording two wins for the Panthers.
“We’re playing pretty well right now, but we have to continue to do the little things right like bunting, the hit and run, pitching to contact. Basically, just playing good, fundamental baseball.”
Top producers on offense for Gilmer have been Aaron Stanley (.378, 24 RBI, 17 runs), Brycen Jimmerson (.282, 18 RBI, 14 runs), Cutter Montgomery (.329, 11 RBI, 12 runs), Hunter Wynne (.273, 11 RBI, 13 SB, 30 runs), Mason Hurt (.286) and Tyler Watkins (.330, 9 RBI, 20 runs).
Wynne (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 14 walks) and Watkins (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 28 walks) are the top win producers on the mound for Gilmer. Matt Mauldin is 2-0.
Petersen said the 2021 team has been on a mission from the start of the season after the 2020 campaign was cut short due to COVID-19.
“The kids have brought it all year,” the coach said. “They know what we lost, and they don’t want that last day to happen again. Practice has been different. They come every day excited and with a great work ethic. They were all friends last year. They want to do something special for the Class of 2020.”
The winner of this series will face either Caddo Mills or Brownsboro in the area playoffs next week.