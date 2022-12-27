Spring Hill was slow out of the gate in Tuesday night’s boys basketball home game, and its second half success wasn’t enough in a 69-42 non-district loss.
The Panthers dropped their 2022-2023 season record to 6-9, while the Bulldogs improved their mark to 10-8.
“We made a few more shots, and played a little harder on defense,” Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong said of his team’s performance after halftime.
“Six-day layoff,” he added. “We missed a bunch [of shots] around the rim. We [also] gotta be better defensively.”
Edgewood scored the first nine points of the game before Brett Andros split a pair of free throw attempts to start the Spring Hill scoring with 3:09 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs added five more points in the period, but Spring Hill answered with Dwaylon Richardson’s late three-pointer at the 1:18 mark.
The road team remained on cruise control during an 8-2 start to the second quarter. Tony Smith scored half of Edgewood’s points during the stretch, and both Lukas Grace and Brayden Trlica provided a field goal.
Trevor Allen earned the first Spring Hill basket of the period at the 7:04 mark. The Panthers’ aggressiveness continued when Brady Mashe and Peyton Bassett drew fouls on shot attempts, and combined for four straight successful free throws to cut the deficit to 22-10.
Bassett and Jack Beckett both provided Spring Hill with a team-best nine-point performance, Andros finished the night with eight points, and Mashe added six points.
Smith appeared again when he scored four of Edgewood’s next six points to build up a 28-10 lead with two and a half minutes to play in the first half. He later added eight points in the second half to wrap up a game-high 16-point performance.
Spring Hill continued to excel at the charity stripe when Grant Burton knocked down back-to-back free throw attempts.
Braden Davidson added a three-ball after Edgewood’s Heath Parker made a two-point shot to cut the gap to 30-15 at the two-minute mark.
Edgewood eventually took a 34-17 lead at halftime after Jacob Treadway provided back-to-back Bulldog baskets, and Beckett scored the last Spring Hill field goal of the second quarter.
Spring Hill was more competitive in the third quarter, but Edgewood still won the period’s scoring edge 17-11 because Grace scored five of his 13 points in the frame, and Parker scored four of his 12 points.
The Panthers then started the fourth quarter on a 5-2 run, but Edgewood used a 14-4 surge in the fourth quarter to build up a 67-37 advantage with two minutes to play.
Spring Hill did find its groove again when Andros drained a late shot beyond the three-point line, and Beckett followed with a two.
But, Treadway scored the game’s final field goal with 30 seconds left.
Trlica ultimately earned six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Treadway scored four of his 10 points in the period.
Richardson, Davidson, and Allen finished with a single Spring Hill shot, and Burton’s only Panther points came on his free throw attempts.