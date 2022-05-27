CRANDALL – Spring Hill jumped on Melissa early in game two of the Class 4A Region II semifinal, and never looked back in the playoff series-clinching 9-1 victory at the Crandall High School ballpark.
The Panthers improved their season record to 32-3, and advance to play Celina or Liberty-Eylau, while Melissa finishes its 2022 season with a 25-9 mark. The time and location for next week’s regional final will be determined in the coming days.
Spring Hill’s series success continued in the top of the first inning on Friday. Marshall Lipsey was hit by a pitch, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and moved to third base when Easton Ballard reached first base after a dropped third strike. Lipsey then came home for the first run of the night when Josiah Mackey reached first base on a fielder’s error.
But, Melissa starting pitcher Daniel Bass limited the damage with three strikeouts in the frame.
Melissa looked to answer in the bottom of the first, but a key defensive play by the Spring Hill defense maintained the Panther lead. Conner Smeltzer started his outing with a strikeout during Gage Nicholson’s at-bat, but Coy DeFury and Tristan McGee followed with back-to-back singles to put Cardinals’ runners on the corners.
But, Smeltzer forced Ayden Heinz to hit into an inning-ending double play that also prevented DeFury from scoring the game-tying run from third base.
Spring Hill then grew its lead in the third. Brennan Ferguson reached base when Melissa’s third baseman was unable to corral a groundball. Smeltzer followed with a single that gave the Panthers a pair of baserunners with one out, and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Jaden Giddings.
Then, the team’s aggressiveness set up a two-run scoring surge. Ferguson and Giddings teamed up for a pair of double steals that made it a 3-0 Spring Hill advantage.
Melissa answered by putting enough pressure on Smeltzer in the bottom of the fourth to cut Spring Hill’s lead to 3-1. Heinz earned a one-out single, and was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Walker Overman.
Overman stole second base, and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Antonio D’Amore followed with a walk that put runners on the corners with two outs. Mason Nowlin then took advantage of his at-bat, and drilled a RBI double to deep right field. Overman scored on the play, D’Amore advanced to third base, and Smeltzer’s start came to an end after three-and-two-thirds innings of work.
That was as close as Melissa would get because Spring Hill powered up for six runs between the sixth and seventh innings.
The Panthers earned a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning when Jordan Hodges came home on Lipsey’s RBI triple, and Lipsey later scored on a wild pitch.
Ben Puckett added a RBI single in the seventh that scored Cayson Wilkins, and Lipsey followed with a three-run RBI triple that wrapped up the Spring Hill scoring.