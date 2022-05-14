LINDALE – Spring Hill rolled to a game one win on Friday, and completed the Class 4A area round baseball playoff series sweep against Farmersville with Saturday’s 8-3 game two win at Lindale’s ballpark.
The Panthers improved their 2022 season record to 28-3 and remained perfect through the year’s first four playoff games, while the Farmers wrapped their campaign with a 17-16 season record and a 2-2 mark in postseason contests.
“The boys competed this weekend,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “Easton Ballard and Conner Smeltzer really pitched well, and so did Brennan Ferguson. We’re very confident in our pitching, and our bats are coming alive. We keep having great approaches, and are swinging the bat well.”
Spring Hill will face familiar District 16-4A foe Kilgore in next week’s Class 4A regional quarterfinal playoff round. The Panthers swept the teams’ two district meetings in April. The series will take place at East Texas Baptist University’s Woods Field in Marshall, with the opener set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Game 2 on tap at 1 p.m. Saturday. A third game would follow if needed.
Farmersville was limited to a single run in Friday’s game, but struck first in Saturday’s contest to earn its first lead of the series. Cooper Strawn drew a one-out walk, and scored on Jason Gomez’s RBI double to give the Farmers a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning.
Even with the trouble, Smeltzer struck out Farmersville batters Logan Dale, Brady Gray and Aiden Marquez to get out of the jam.
Smeltzer faced similar trouble in the top of the second inning after he walked back-to-back Farmersville batters, but he did not allow a run to Farmersville this time around. He forced Aidan Gray’s sacrifice bunt and Dale’s groundout, and also struck out Caden Norman.
Spring Hill’s lineup then exploded for five runs with two outs in the bottom of the second to make it a 5-1 Panther advantage.
Emory Allen and Jordan Hodges recorded back-to-back singles, and they advanced to third base and second base respectively on Farmersville pitcher Collin Berry’s balk. Jax Stovall earned a full-count walk that loaded the bases before Marshall Lipsey and Ballard recorded back-to-back RBI walks that scored Allen and Hodges.
Stovall showed off his aggressiveness when he scored on Berry’s wild pitch, and Josiah Mackey followed with a RBI double that drove in a pair of runs.
The trend continued in the bottom of the third. Smeltzer drew a lead-off walk before he was replaced on the bases by pinch runner James Henry Thomas. Ben Puckett followed with a single to centerfield, and Hodges’ two-run RBI drove in both Thomas and Puckett to make it a 7-1 Spring Hill lead.
Spring Hill proved that there was more in the tank in the bottom of the fourth. Mackey produced a one-out double, and Jaden Giddings took over his role as a baserunner. Ferguson added a walk in the frame before Smeltzer’s RBI single scored Giddings for the team’s eighth run of the outing.
Farmersville answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but Spring Hill still hung on for a series-advancing 8-3 win.