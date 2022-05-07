Lufkin cruised to a 7-0 Class 5A bi-district game one home win against Longview on Friday night, and the Panthers completed the series sweep with Saturday afternoon’s 13-1 six-inning run-rule road victory against the Lobos.
The Lobos finished their 2022 season with a 16-11-1 record and are bi-district finalists for the second straight year, while the now-25-5-1 Panthers advance to play North Forney in next week’s area round.
“This is a tough loss,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said of his program’s opening-round playoff defeat. “We didn’t expect the season to end this way or this weekend. Give Lufkin credit. They played really well.”
“It’s a big senior class,” he said of the group that led Longview’s baseball program to back-to-back UIL playoff berths for the first time in 14 years. “We gotta take a step up and get better [to advance further in future years].”
Lufkin continued its series success with two outs in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game two. The Panthers bounced back from a pair of groundouts when Sam Flores reached base on a throwing error past first base. He moved to second and third base when Bebo Hinojosa singled and Mark Requena walked, and scored when Hunter Ditsworth was hit by pitch with the bases loaded.
The Panthers continued to excel in the top of the second. Christian Mumphery and Chip Buchanan started the surge with back-to-back one-out singles, and scored their team’s next two runs when Flores drove them in with a two-run RBI single. That gave the road team a three-run advantage.
Longview answered with Gabe Flores’ lead-off solo home run in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-1 game.
But, Lufkin regrouped with a five-run top of the third to make it an 8-1 score. Cooper Knight’s RBI single drove in Gavin Deltoro, Flores’ hit by pitch RBI scored Mumphery, Hinojosa and Requena’s RBI walks sent Buchanan and Knight home for additional runs, and Ditsworth’s sacrifice fly RBI resulted in Flores’ score.
Kolby Kovar led off the top of the fourth with a walk, and scored a Panther run on Flores’ RBI single.
Lufkin was kept off the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, but wrapped up its early victory with a four-run scoring spree in the sixth.
The Panthers’ offense was led in game two by Flores’ three-for-three hitting performance and Buchanan’s three-for-four outing. The group also received two hits from Knight, Hinojosa and Mumphrey.
Longview’s lineup was limited after its score in the second inning. The Lobos only generated four more hits by the end of the contest. Their other offensive production included singles by DeKalon Taylor and Taylor Tatum in the bottom of the third inning, Connor Cox’s lead-off single in the fourth frame, and Drew Flores’ one-out single in the fifth.
The Lobos received one-for-two hitting performances from Taylor, and both Gabe and Drew Flores in their season finale, as well as one-for-three outings from both Tatum and Cox.