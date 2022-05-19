KILGORE – Spring Hill’s success against district rival Kilgore continued as it wrapped up its Class 4A Region II quarterfinal sweep during Thursday night’s 7-1 game two win at Kilgore’s Driller Park.
The 30-3 Panthers won both playoff meetings and District 16-4A matchups to earn a perfect 4-0 season series record against the 20-13 Bulldogs, and now turn their attention to next week’s Class 4A Region II semifinal against either Kennedale or Melissa. They also improved their 2022 postseason record to 6-0.
Spring Hill’s lineup was hot out of the gate, so it took a first inning lead against Kilgore for the second straight night. Jax Stovall earned a lead-off walk in the top of the first inning, and Marshall Lipsey’s RBI triple drove him in to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead.
Kilgore starting pitcher Heath Lafleur tried to bounce back with a strikeout during Easton Ballard’s at-bat, but Josiah Mackey followed with a RBI double that scored Lipsey. Pinch runner Wyatt McFadin replaced Mackey on the bases, and he scored on Brennan Ferguson’s RBI double to make it a 3-0 road team advantage with one out.
Lafleur finally got out of the jam when Conner Smeltzer’s sacrifice fly moved Ferguson to third base, and Ben Puckett struck out to end the frame.
Spring Hill starting pitcher Easton Ballard felt some early pressure when Kilgore’s lineup put two baserunners in scoring position in the bottom of the second, but he ultimately kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. Tate Truman was hit by a pitch with one out, and Lafleur followed with a single to centerfield. Truman and LaFleur moved to third base and second base respectively during Thomas Hattaway’s sacrifice groundout before Ryan Beddingfield’s groundout ended the home team’s scoring opportunity.
Ballard finished his start with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work.
The Panthers had more scoring up their sleeves, so they extended their lead in the top of the third. Lipsey earned a lead-off infield single and stole second base before Ballard’s RBI single drove him in for a score. Jaden Giddings replaced Ballard on the bases before a steal at second base, and a score on Ferguson’s RBI single.
Jordan Hodges continued the trend in the next two frames. His fourth inning sacrifice groundout drove in Emory Allen, and his fifth inning RBI single scored pinch runner Cayson Wilkins to make it a 7-0 game.
Kilgore finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit. Hattaway led off the frame with a double, advanced to third base on Beddingfield’s sacrifice groundout, and scored the Bulldogs’ only run of the series during Chris Ervin’s RBI single.