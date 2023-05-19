HUDSON — District 17-4A one-seed Spring Hill took a 1-0 Class 4A Region III quarterfinal playoff series lead during Thursday’s 4-3 game one win against District 18-4A one-seed Hudson, and completed the series sweep with Friday’s 4-0 game two road victory at Gipson Field.
The Panthers will bring an improved 27-7-2 season record and a six-game postseason win streak to next week’s regional semifinal against District 22-4A champ Taylor, while the Hornets finished their 2023 campaign with a 28-8-3 mark.
“We’re starting to swing the sticks and be confident in it,” Spring Hill baseball head coach Garrett Methvin said of his program’s performance on Friday. “And our defense is back to the way it has been. They’re playing as a team right now, so it’s great to see.”
Spring Hill jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning of game two. Jax Stovall launched a leadoff single and moved to scoring position during Travis Allen’s sacrifice bunt. Then, Grant Burton’s RBI double drove in Stovall for a 1-0 Panther lead.
Stovall led his team’s offensive charge with a four-for-four hitting performance and a run, Burton earned a two-for-three outing and RBI, and Levi Mackey, Carson Tidwell, Wyatt McFadin, Trent Thompson, Cayson Wilkins and Travis Allen provided the squad’s other six smacks.
The Panthers kept Hudson in check early because Cutter Warren grounded out, Griff Salas popped up, and Nolan Larsen flew out in a quick one-two-three bottom of the first inning.
The Hornets tried to respond with one out in the second inning because James Mitchell walked and Matthew Gardner singled, but Spring Hill got of the jam when Diesel Gonzalez flew out and Kyle Daniel grounded out.
Both teams were presented with more opportunities over the next couple of innings, but neither of them could change the score by the end of the fourth inning.
Spring Hill added Tidwell’s single in the second, Stovall’s infield single in the third, and Mackey’s single in the fourth.
Salas drew his first of two Hudson walks in the third, and Gardner produced his team’s second and final hit in the fourth frame.
Spring Hill put more pressure on Hudson in the fifth inning, and finally broke through for another run. McFadin earned a leadoff single, moved to second base during Emory Allen’s sacrifice groundout, advanced to third base during Stovall’s double, and made it a 2-0 score during Travis Allen’s sacrifice fly.
Spring Hill grew its lead again in the seventh because McFadin scored on an error and Travis Allen’s RBI single drove in Wilkins for another run.
Spring Hill pitcher Cayden Rhodes struck out two batters in a complete game effort, while Hudson’s Matthew Gardner struck out one in his start.