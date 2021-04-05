From Staff Reports
CANTON — Led by Luke Hurst’s two-day total of 161 — good for third overall — the Spring Hill Panthers captured a five-shot team victory at the District 16-4A Golf Tournament held at Van Zandt Country Club.
The Panthers finished with a 670 team total after rounds of 328 and 342. Bullard was second with a 675 (335, 340).
Hurst opened with a 79 and finished with an 82 to pace the Panhers. Jax Stovall had rounds of 80 and 83 for a 163, followed by Brennan Ferguson at 174 (85, 89), Carson Kraus with a 179 (91, 88) and Marshall Bodenheimer at 179 (84, 95).
The Lady Panthers had a team total of 775. Champion Bullard finished at 733.
Faith Chinn earned top medalist honors with rounds of 79 and 85 for a 164. Maz Morton had a 206 (105, 101), Mia Traylor a 201 (102, 99), Alexis Grubb a 213 (109, 104) and Taylor White a 224 (100, 124).
Both teams advance to the regional tournament. The boys will play April 19-20 and the girls April 21-22 — both back at Van Zandt Country Club.