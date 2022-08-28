Brandon Joslin started influencing Spring Hill’s success as a three-year defensive coordinator, and all the work that he put in during that time resulted in crucial production during his first victory as a head coach on Thursday.
It paved the way for Spring Hill’s hard-fought 44-34 season-opening home win against Sabine at Panther Stadium.
“It feels really good,” Joslin said of the first win of his new role. “It really helps our program, what we’re preaching to our kids, and the buy-in. It’s always good to win those first ones.”
Spring Hill’s defense shined in important moments, and it’s a big reason why the Panthers topped the competition in the battle. The unit first stepped up with a forced red zone fumble after a three-yard run by Sabine quarterback Colt Sparks with 1:03 left in the first half. Spring Hill was able to maintain its 28-20 lead, instead of a closer game at halftime.
That side of the ball then put the final bow on Spring Hill’s victory in the closing minutes of the second half. The Panthers were hanging on to a late 38-34 lead with less than three minutes to play. Levi Mackey stepped in front of a Sparks’ pass, and returned it to the house for a pick six. That made it a 10-point advantage with only 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We were happy for that moment,” Joslin said of Thursday’s game-sealing play. “It gave us more insurance in the game and a little more cushion, especially with the time running out.”
Spring Hill had to shake off some game one jitters, and Mackey was no different. He adjusted, and positioned himself to make the late play.
“That play in particular, we finally got our sophomore right,” Joslin said of Mackey. “You’re working yourself out of place. We need you to sit in that hole when you’re getting read. He finally did it, and it paid off.”
That was the only Spring Hill score from the defensive side on Thursday, so the other points had to come from somewhere. Luckily for the Panthers, the offense also came to play that night.
“Offensively, we performed well,” said Joslin. “We did really, really good. That’s something that we needed.”
That was crucial because Spring Hill found a way to bounce back from its only deficit of the game after back-to-back Sabine touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“Most of all, I’m proud that our kids did not lay their heads down,” Joslin said of his team’s late response on Thursday. “Our kids fought back, and they knew they had a chance. We can respond the same way. That’s exactly what we did.”
Senior quarterback Jax Stovall’s 30-yard touchdown strike to Austin Bell helped the Panthers retake the lead at 38-34 with 3:05 to play. That wrapped up a Stovall performance that included 225 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
“He’s able to make plays like that in clutch situations,” Joslin said of Stovall. “He’s been battle-tested since he was a sophomore. The way he can keep his composure in situations like that, to keep everybody calm on that side of the ball, and just managing the offense, that comes from past coaching, and him being in the experiences that he’s been in.”
Spring Hill now turns its attention to next Friday’s road game at Center, which also had to hold off a feisty opponent in Tatum during Friday’s 44-42 shootout.
“We’re up here right now game-planning for the Roughriders,” Joslin said of next week’s prep. “We’re breaking everything down, and going to do the best thing to put the Spring Hill Panthers in the best position to win a game.”