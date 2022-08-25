The Spring Hill Panthers lost to Sabine in the first game of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, but bounced back to start the 2022 season with a 44-34 victory against the Cardinals in the KYKX Game of the Week Thursday at Panther Stadium.
Spring Hill will look to extend its winning ways when it travels to Center for a road test on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, Sabine will work to improve its 0-1 season start during its home opener against West Rusk on the same night.
The first half on Thursday was full of offense, and Spring Hill outscored Sabine 28-20 during the stretch. The Panthers stormed down the field on the first drive of the game, and Jax Stovall found Austin Bell for a seven-yard touchdown through the air to give the home team a 7-0 edge at the 9:08 mark of the opening period.
Sabine took some time off the clock when its offense took its first snaps of the game, but still responded with a scoring drive that tied the score 7-7 and featured Colt Sparks’ six-yard touchdown run at the 2:33 mark of the quarter.
Stovall continued to lead his team down the field, but he turned to his running abilities to earn a go-ahead eight-yard touchdown run, and give the Spring Hill Panthers another advantage at 14-7 with only 1:03 left in the frame.
It didn’t take long for Sabine to cut into the Spring Hill lead again because Sparks found Cayden Fortson for a 21-yard touchdown pass at the 10:42 mark of the second period, but the Panthers’ defense recorded a block during the Cardinals’ extra point attempt to maintain a 14-13 edge.
The teams traded rushing scores when Spring Hill’s Julius Hawkins scored from one yard out with 7:48 to play, and Cason Patterson cruised to a 69-yard Sabine answer at the 7:20 mark, so the Panthers hung on to a 21-20 advantage.
Spring Hill received some wiggle room when Trevor Allen scored from four yards out with 3:33 to play in the opening half, and the Panthers’ defense recovered a Cardinal red zone fumble after Sparks picked up three yards on a carry at the 1:03 mark.
The defenses regrouped by not allowing a score in the third quarter, but that didn’t prevent an exciting finish to the fourth. Jose De La Cruz drilled a 24-yard field goal attempt to give Spring Hill its largest lead of the night at 31-20 with 8:25 to play.
Sparks recorded a 21-yard run during Sabine’s next drive, and found Hudson McNatt on a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut Spring Hill’s advantage to 31-26 at the 5:11 mark of the fourth quarter.
The two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, but Sabine received another opportunity to take the lead when it recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt at midfield.
Sparks connected with Fortson on an 11-yard touchdown connection and Sabine completed its next two-point attempt to take a 34-31 lead with four minutes to play.
But, Spring Hill stormed back when Stovall found Bell for a 30-yard touchdown strike, and Levi Mackey returned a pick six to the house for the game-clinching score with 2:46 remaining.
Stovall finished the night 11-for-18 passing for 237 yards.