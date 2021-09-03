Spring Hill put together back-to-back touchdown drives late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, and the Panthers held off a late charge by Brook Hill to post an exciting 28-25 win over the Guard Friday night at Panther Stadium.
The victory in the home opener evens the Panthers’ record at 1-1. Spring Hill was originally scheduled to play Gladewater Friday, but due to Gladewater ISD shutting down school for the week due to concerns with COVID-19 the Panthers instead played host to the private school Brook Hill.
The Guard gave the Panthers all they could handle for four quarters Friday, as the two teams played to a draw at 14-14 in the first half and Brook Hill actually took a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
But Spring Hill mustered a 6-play, 70-yard drive late in the third quarter to take the lead for good and then added what proved to be the game-winner on its next possession, a 10-play, 60-yard drive that effectively put the game out of reach.
Trailing 17-14 following a Josh Collins 30-yard field goal for Brook Hill, the Panthers regained the lead moments later on a nifty 47-yard catch-and-run by Brennan Ferguson from quarterback Jax Stovall. Following a quick three-and-out for Brook Hill, Spring Hill made it 28-17 on a one-yard plunge by Devaunte Powers with just under nine minutes remaining.
The Guard had one last charge, however, as quarterback Jack Jordan hooked up with Jay’lon Warren for their second touchdown connection of the game, a 19-yarder with about a minute left. The two-point conversion made it 28-25, but Spring Hill was able to run out the clock after recovering the ensuing onside kick.
The game was a bit sloppy for both teams, with Brook Hill turning it over five times (four interceptions) and Spring Hill being picked off twice. The Guard’s Jordan was 10-of-23 on the night for 199 yards and two touchdowns, but he was picked off three times – including two deep inside Spring Hill territory in the first half.
Stovall finished 15-of-23 for 196 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Ferguson turned in his second straight huge night, catching seven passes for 117 yards and the go-ahead score in the third quarter.
The Panthers roared out of the gate, recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff at the Brook Hill 35. Three plays later, Carson Tidwell hit Jordan Hodges on a slant to the end zone from 33 yards with 10:45 left in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas’ extra point gave Spring Hill a quick 7-0 lead.
The Guard tried to answer on its next possession, but Jordan’s pass was picked off by Jaden Bradley at the Spring Hill 22. Brook Hill’s next possession pushed deep into Panther territory but Jordan was picked off in the end zone by James Thomas on a third down play from the 4. Thomas returned the miscue up the Spring Hill sideline to the 36 to end the threat.
Stovall hit Emory Allen on a 25-yard completion on the next play to push the ball into Guard territory. Facing 4th-and-12 from the Brook Hill 41, Stovall calmly found Ferguson for 14 yards and a first down to the Guard 27.
Stovall then found Bradley for 16 yards on a big 3rd-and-4 moments later, and Jones pushed the ball to the edge of the goal line with a four-yard burst from the 5. Powers pushed across the touchdown on the next play from the 1, and Spring Hill was up 14-0 with 46 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers seemed to stall in the second quarter, however, while Brook Hill gained some momentum. Facing a 3rd-and-17 from the Spring Hill 45, Jordan threw a dart to Warren down the right sideline, and the Guard speedster outraced the defense 45 yards to put Brook Hill on the board. The extra point cut the Spring Hill lead in half, 14-7.
The Panthers went three-and-out on the next possession, and the Guard took over with under five minutes to go in the half from their 48. Jordan connected with Warren again to move the ball inside the Spring Hill 35, and Jordan ripped off a 16-yard scramble down to the 17.
Two plays later, however, Allen dove in front of a short pass and picked off Jordan, giving the Brook Hill signal-caller three picks in the first half. However, the Guard caught a break on the next play, as Stovall’s pass over the middle was picked off by Von Dawson who returned it down to the Panther 3. Nick LaRocca bulled his way over from the 3 on the next play, and Collins’ extra point knotted the score at 14-14 with just 53 seconds remaining in the first half.
Spring Hill hosts White Oak for homecoming next Friday night at Panther Stadium.