With one scrimmage in the books and the season-opener looming a week away, the Spring Hill Panthers and first-year head coach Brandon Joslin will hold their final tune-up on Thursday when the Rusk Eagles visit Panther Stadium for a scrimmage.
The junior varsity and freshman teams will open things at 6 p.m. at the same time on a split field, with the varsity squad taking center stage at 7 p.m.
"We've really just been preaching to the kids to take care of ourselves and get better at what we do on offense and defense," Joslin said of the days following last week's scrimmage against Van and the practices leading up to Thursday's skirmish.
"On defense, we want the kids to bring some juice and fly to the ball, and offense we just want to execute better on all levels."
Joslin said a trio of returning players - lineman Bayne Brinkman, quarterback Jax Stovall and linebacker Brooks Hill - have been clutch performers and leaders in the first couple of weeks of practice.
Brinkman, who will play on both sides of the ball, recorded 67 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback pressures and 10 tackles for loss a year ago. Stovall passed for 1,415 yards, rushed for 138 yards and finished with 16 total touchdowns, and Hill came up with 82 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two QB pressures and six stops behind the line of scrimmage.
"Bayne Brinkman has really stepped up to become a leader on both sides of the ball," Joslin said. Jax Stovall is really honing in on making the right reads. We know he can throw the football, but we need to establish the run and then hit people over the top when needed. Brooks Hill is the leader of the linebacker group. We're expecting good things from him."
The Panthers, coming off a 4-6 season (1-4 in district play) will take on a Rusk team that went 9-3 a year ago (3-2 in district).
"You play good people to hone in on the spots where you need to get better," Joslin said. "Rusk is definitely going to test the back half of our defense. They're going to throw the ball, and that's good for us. They have a good run game, and we need to fix things in the box."
Rusk features Aiden McCown, who caught 38 passes for 707 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago but will take over under center this year. His top target is expected to be Elijah Ward, who hauled in 50 passes for 821 yards and seven TDs in 2021.
FORMAT: Joslin said the JV and freshman teams will participate in a controlled scrimmage of eight plays with first teams vs. first teams and second teams vs. second teams. The varsity squads will run 10 plays of ones vs. ones and twos vs. twos, followed by a special teams session and two live quarters.
UP NEXT: Spring Hill will open the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Sabine.