Adjusting on the fly is nothing new to the Spring Hill Panthers, so when the team’s scheduled home opener against Gladewater was postponed on Monday, the team simply switched gears and began getting ready for another challenge.
“We’re used to this,” said Griffis, who saw his team fall to Sabine (34-24) last week to open the season and then get a curveball tossed at them before the second game.
“We did this last year, just a week earlier this time around.”
A year ago, the Panthers got scheduled games against Sabine and Gladewater in the books before having the next two opponents cancel outings due to COVID-19 issues. Spring Hill filled the spots with home games against Nevada Community and Anna, but later had to call off two district games – forfeit losses – before bouncing back to make the playoffs.
“We’re excited to be playing this week,” Griffis said. “We were in practice Monday when we found out about Gladewater having to cancel. We told the kids after practice, and they were disappointed, but we were happy to be able to pick up a game.”
That game will be against a solid Brook Hill team coming off a 26-3 win over Wills Point in its opener a week ago. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium.
“The more I watch them (Brook Hill), the better they get,” Griffis said. “We spent all weekend game-planning for Gladewaer, and then got thrown a curve. Brook Hill runs a completely different offense than what we had planned for, but hats off to the coaches for adjusting on the fly and doing what it takes to get the kids in position to be successful.”
The Panthers had success on offense last week against Sabine despite starting a new quarterback and four new players up front.
Carson Tidwell completed 11 of 23 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns, and Brennan Ferguson had four catches for 118 yards – taking three of the grabs the distance.
“I was proud of how hard our kids for how hard they played,” Griffis said. “I told them if they keep playing hard like that, we’re only going to get better. On offense, we had four new guys up front making their first starts. It was good to get them some experience.”
Joining veteran senior right tackle Tony Natera on the offensive line last wee were sophomore left tackle Brett Andros, junior left guard Hughston White, junior center Kaden Ramo and sophomore right guard Jayson Jordan.
Defensively, big plays – mostly from quarterback Jace Burns – hurt the Panthers against Sabine.
“We just couldn’t stop their quarterback, and we have to do a better job of that,” Griffis said. “We were in position to make plays, but just didn’t get it done.”
Cameron Webb had eight tackles, Brooks Hill nine tackles and a forced fumble and Emory Allen five tackles and five quarterback pressures for the Panthers last week.
Brook Hill quarterback Jack Jordan had a solid night throwing the ball against Wills Point last week, completing 17 of 25 attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Felipe Tristan is a key player for The Guard on both sides of the ball, catching four passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns and adding 12 tackles on defense.
This is the first of three straight home games for the Panthers, who will host White Oak and Henderson before visiting Bullard and then opening District 8-4A Division II play on Oct. 8 at home against Gilmer.